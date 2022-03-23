Liontrust cuts fees on multi-asset portfolio ranges

Fee cut applies to Liontrust MPS and WSS portfolios and is effective as of 1 April 2022

The portfolios are managed by the Liontrust Multi-Asset investment team which is headed by John Husselbee

AuM for the Liontrust Multi-Asset proposition is £7.4 billion (as at 31 December 2021)

Liontrust, the specialist fund management company, today announces plans to reduce the discretionary fund management (DFM) fees for its three Liontrust Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) and three Wealth Solutions Service (WSS) ranges – Growth, Income and Dynamic. The new, lower DFM fees will take effect from 1 April 2022.

These fee reductions have been made possible by the growth in clients and assets under management (AuM) across the Liontrust Multi-Asset proposition.

John Husselbee (pictured), Liontrust’s Head of Multi-Asset, commented:

“With the AuM for all of our Multi-Asset portfolios and funds having now reached £7.4 billion (as at 31 December 2021), we are able to pass on the benefits of economies of scale to our clients and our clients’ clients. We believe that the reduction in fees, along with the experience of our team and our high quality of service, means the Liontrust MPS and WSS provide even greater value.”

The growth in AuM includes Liontrust’s acquisition of the Architas UK Investment Business in the autumn of 2020.

The changes to DFM fees for the MPS and WSS ranges are:

MPS Growth – reducing from 0.30% to 0.25%

MPS Income – reducing from 0.30% to 0.25%

MPS Dynamic Beta – reducing from 0.30% to 0.20%

WSS Growth and Income – reducing from 0.32% to 0.27%

WSS Dynamic Beta – reducing from 0.32% to 0.22%

Liontrust MPS and WSS offer a broad range of target risk and actively managed model portfolios to meet most clients’ risk and return objectives. The portfolios are managed by the Liontrust Multi-Asset investment team, who are highly respected and experienced fund managers, and are designed to help clients reach their financial goals. The portfolios are suitable for all types of investors, from basic to experienced.

The ranges are:

Growth

These are designed to target the outcome expected by investors in terms of their level of risk, as measured by volatility, and maximise the return for each portfolio within the appropriate risk band. The portfolios are for investors looking for an actively managed product that uses the skills and judgement of the underlying managers to deliver long-term capital growth.

Income

These are designed to target the outcome expected by investors in terms of their level of risk, as measured by volatility, and maximise the return for each portfolio within the appropriate risk band. These portfolios are for investors looking for an actively managed product that uses the skills and judgement of the underlying managers to deliver an attractive and rising level of income in addition to some long-term capital growth.

Dynamic Beta

These are designed to target the outcome expected by investors in terms of their level of risk, as measured by volatility, and maximise the return for each fund within the appropriate risk band. The portfolios are for investors seeking a cost-effective investment solution that combines passive with good quality active investment managers in whom we invest to outperform the relevant indices over the medium to long term. The portfolios use passive funds where it is appropriate to do so and they are available and use actively managed funds where we believe the opportunity to deliver higher returns is greatest or where passive funds are not an option.