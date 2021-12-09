X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Liontrust signs up to Levelling Up Goals

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
December 9, 2021
in News
Share this story
client portfolios
Share this story

Liontrust, a specialist fund management company, today announced its partnership with the Purpose Coalition on a Levelling Up Impact report which will set out its contribution to the levelling up agenda in the UK. 

Liontrust aims to have a positive impact on its clients, stakeholders and society through its approach to investment management, helping clients achieve their financial goals, providing access to investments, supporting companies in generating sustainable growth, and empowering and inspiring the community.

The Levelling Up Impact report will highlight the work it is already undertaking to deliver a positive impact on wider society, particularly through financial education and sustainability within the framework of 14 Levelling Up Goals.

The Goals, established this year by former Education Secretary Rt Hon Justine Greening with input from businesses, universities and policymakers, are designed to provide an architecture that will help tackle the challenges the country faces post Covid-19. They focus on key life stages – from early years through to adulthood, alongside other barriers such as fair career progression and closing the digital divide – and highlight the main issues that need to be resolved to create a level playing field for everyone.

The Goals are the first major piece of work by the Purpose Coalition, which includes businesses, universities and public sector organisations, such as Amazon, bp, Gateley, Cisco, the BBC, UK Power Networks, University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, University of York and many others.

John Ions, Chief Executive of Liontrust, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Levelling up Goals because of the importance of providing opportunities to as many people as possible wherever they grow up and live.  

“One of the best ways of achieving this is through education. Helping children with numeracy and delivering financial education is very important to Liontrust because these are indispensable skills for everyday life. Research into financial literacy has shown a large number of young people in the UK do not feel confident about handling money and it is key to help children before they reach the age of 18. 

“There is a responsibility to enable as many people as possible to boost their savings and future prosperity by making investments as simple to understand and as easy to access as possible. This is to democratise savings and investments. 

“A way of encouraging people to engage with their savings to make them work more effectively is through sustainable investment. Most people can relate to the importance and benefit of sustainable investing for themselves and their world.”   

Justine Greening added: “Understanding finance and financial education is key to getting on in life. Being able to manage money can make a huge difference to how well a person can fulfil their potential.   

As with other aspects of education, the earlier children can begin to develop those skills the more confident and proficient they become.   

“As a successful fund management company, Liontrust is playing a vital role in providing expertise to raise financial awareness, providing effective financial education to some of those furthest away from a level playing field. It is also focused on delivering real social impact for its clients, colleagues and communities through its work on sustainability and to diversity and inclusion.  

“Its partnership with the Newcastle United Foundation, for example, is delivering a numeracy programme, Financial Football, which engages primary school children by using real life scenarios and breaks down the barriers that some may have in understanding and learning about numeracy and finance.  

“Liontrust has a committed approach to community engagement and is determined to ensure that it brings opportunities that will make a real difference, especially for young people in less privileged communities. With its Levelling Up Impact Report, it is demonstrating its willingness to go even further as part of a wider effort to level up the country and close the opportunity gap.”

This Week’s Most Read

  • Investing for the year ahead: eight funds and investment trusts for 2022
    December 6, 2021

    The year end is a natural time for people to review their investment portfolios and ensure it is well positioned for the year ahead. Ryan

  • Is your art in the right place?
    December 7, 2021

    By Arthur Byng Nelson, Solicitor and Legal Director at law firm Harold Benjamin. Introduction: Clients with Art For some wealthy individuals a great deal of

  • SJP celebrates its 1000th Chartered Financial Planner
    December 7, 2021

    St. James’s Place (SJP) celebrates surpassing its 1000th adviser to achieve Chartered status. Former law graduate, Molly O’Donnell, came into SJP via the Academy and,

  • Invesco: Outlook for ESG in 2022
    December 6, 2021

    By Cathrine de Coninck-Lopez, Global Head of ESG at Invesco. I have every reason for optimism in 2022. There is clear progress in the environmental,

  • Selling the family-owned business: Key considerations for families looking to sell and protect the family legacy
    December 6, 2021

    By Richard Lane, partner in the Corporate and Family Business team at leading law firm Farrer & Co. For a family business owner, the smooth

  • AJ Bell Active v Passive Report 2021
    December 8, 2021

    Only a third of active equity funds (34%) beat a passive alternative this year, according to AJ Bell’s latest Manager versus Machine report Active outperformance

  • The Fall and Rise of Structured Products
    December 3, 2021

    In this episode Ian Lowes, the founder of Structured Products Review, speaks about why the pre-packaged investment strategy is so misunderstood, and how so many

  • Square Mile Academy of funds report ratings round up for November
    December 3, 2021

    Five new ratings, including three Responsible ratings One rating upgraded One fund reintroduced to the Academy of Funds Analysts at Square Mile Investment Consulting and

  • Emery to adopt Amber River branding ahead of national rollout
    December 3, 2021

    Emery (IFA) Ltd, the Chartered independent financial adviser based in Colchester, will be the first adviser firm within the Socium Group to adopt the Amber

  • MetLife sees 250% rise in Long-COVID claims
    December 7, 2021

    MetLife UK has seen a 250% increase in Long-COVID claims in Q3, according to internal data findings. The rise in claims comes as an estimated

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine