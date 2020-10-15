@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

London Chamber of Commerce and Industry responds to London lockdown, saying they are stuck between ‘a rock and a hard place’. Binder Dijker Otte (BDO) is now the UK’s largest auditor by listed clients, carving out their own market outside the FTSE 100.

John Lewis will be a 60% – 70% online shop from now on says Chairwoman, Sharon White.

Chairwoman Sharon White says John Lewis will be a 60 – 70 per cent online business in future. She says its shops remain important but may need to smaller, more flexible and local in future. Says predictions of death of the high street are premature, however. #TimesCEOSummit — James Hurley (@jameshurley) October 15, 2020

Ros Altmann shares Josophine Cumbo article suggesting ‘guidance needs a much stronger nudge.’

Excellent article by @JosephineCumbo https://t.co/y2NmVMjusa Quite right that guidance needs a much stronger nudge – people need help to avoid scams — Ros Altmann (@rosaltmann) October 14, 2020

HMRC may use AI to root out fraudulent furlough applicants.

Scoop: The UK government could soon be using AI to root out fraudulent furlough claims. HMRC officials met with blockchain startup @TheProofofTrust and partner @IBM to discuss plans for the scheme last Friday.https://t.co/p7DweMu2SI — Martin Coulter (@martinjbcoulter) October 15, 2020

London tier 2 lockdown to come into effect Friday at midnight.

Scoop by @PickardJE @JasmineCC_95 now confirmed. London is going into Tier 2 on Friday midnight. Welcome to the club! https://t.co/kpUfHLWr17 via @financialtimes — Andrew Bounds (@AndyBounds) October 15, 2020

London Chamber of Commerce and industry respond.

Strength of feeling amongst businesses in areas impacted by new restrictions continues to rise. As @londonchamber says – with #London set to go under #Tier2 imminently – support for affected businesses must be commensurate with restrictions. And consultation must improve. https://t.co/IFkHilfbOM — Adam Marshall (@BCCAdam) October 15, 2020

BDO is now the largest UK auditor by client list, but will this loosen the grip of the big four?

BDO is now the UK's biggest auditor by listed clients- While this suggests the Big 4's grip is loosening, appearances are deceptive: BDO's growth is driven by small clients. It has none in the FTSE 100 and just 17 in the FTSE 250. The Big 4 still dominate https://t.co/aBHWFBjtoj — Ben Martin (@Benjaminwmartin) October 14, 2020

