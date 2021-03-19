X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

London midday: Stocks in the red amid inflation worries

by
March 19, 2021
in Through the day
Share this story
Share this story

London stocks were still firmly in the red by midday on Friday amid worries about inflation and fresh lockdowns, after France imposed new Covid-19 restrictions.
The FTSE 100 was down 0.9% at 6,719.76.

Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at Axi, said: “The latest tech sell-off and a slight uptick in bond yields brought markets under pressure and signalled that inflation fears have not completely disappeared.

“Markets reacted positively to the US Federal Reserve seeing a rate rise unlikely until 2023, but there are still concerns that the central bank might let the economy run hot.

“A continuation of the stock market rally still appears likely, but investors should expect a bumpy ride as the turbulence on the bond market is not over yet.”

In equity markets, travel and leisure-related stocks were under the cosh, with engine maker Rolls-Royce, British Airways owner IAG, Premier Inn owner Whitbread and InterContinental Hotels all weaker.

Oil giants Shell and BP gushed lower as oil prices slid.

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon was down after it swung to a heavy half-year loss as it felt the impact of Covid restrictions. The company reported a loss before tax and exceptionals of £46.2m compared with a profit of £57.9m.

Shopping centre owner Hammerson was knocked lower by a downgrade to ‘underweight’ at Barclays and to ‘sell’ at Goldman Sachs.

Investec slumped after it said full-year adjusted earnings per share are expected to be around 20% to 29% behind the prior year.

On the upside, National Grid was a high riser after HSBC upgraded the shares to ‘buy’.

NatWest ticked a little higher after saying it is spending £1.1bn to buy almost 5% of its shares from the UK Treasury, which became the bank’s majority shareholder during the financial crisis.

Market Movers

FTSE 100 (UKX) 6,719.76 -0.88%
FTSE 250 (MCX) 21,442.85 -0.58%
techMARK (TASX) 4,189.42 -0.75%

FTSE 100 – Risers

National Grid (NG.) 841.60p 1.52%
Ocado Group (OCDO) 2,006.00p 1.31%
Imperial Brands (IMB) 1,456.00p 1.15%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets (MRW) 179.65p 1.10%
British American Tobacco (BATS) 2,786.50p 0.91%
Aveva Group (AVV) 3,440.00p 0.88%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) 2,225.00p 0.82%
DCC (CDI) (DCC) 6,202.00p 0.81%
NATWEST GROUP PLC ORD 100P (NWG) 192.00p 0.79%
Tesco (TSCO) 227.80p 0.75%

FTSE 100 – Fallers

Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR.) 118.40p -4.94%
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (CDI) (IAG) 208.00p -3.61%
Burberry Group (BRBY) 2,043.00p -3.36%
Whitbread (WTB) 3,320.00p -3.01%
HSBC Holdings (HSBA) 430.00p -2.62%
Informa (INF) 583.20p -2.57%
Melrose Industries (MRO) 174.05p -2.47%
Standard Chartered (STAN) 491.10p -2.40%
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) 4,981.00p -2.37%
Anglo American (AAL) 2,834.00p -2.36%

FTSE 250 – Risers

Sanne Group (SNN) 601.00p 4.70%
Airtel Africa (AAF) 90.00p 3.45%
Ferrexpo (FXPO) 395.00p 2.38%
CLS Holdings (CLI) 237.50p 2.37%
Hiscox Limited (DI) (HSX) 859.60p 2.16%
UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM) 73.60p 1.94%
888 Holdings (888) 355.00p 1.87%
4Imprint Group (FOUR) 2,310.00p 1.76%
Clarkson (CKN) 2,620.00p 1.75%
Rathbone Brothers (RAT) 1,726.00p 1.53%

FTSE 250 – Fallers

Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX) 192.00p -8.35%
Investec (INVP) 215.90p -6.58%
Hammerson (HMSO) 35.00p -6.02%
Oxford Biomedica (OXB) 962.00p -5.87%
TUI AG Reg Shs (DI) (TUI) 393.80p -5.70%
Petrofac Ltd. (PFC) 97.40p -4.65%
XP Power Ltd. (DI) (XPP) 4,780.00p -3.82%
Meggitt (MGGT) 486.90p -3.55%
easyJet (EZJ) 992.40p -3.46%
SSP Group (SSPG) 315.80p -3.37%

Today’s Most Read

  • M&G and Baillie Gifford funds secure new AAA ratings from Square Mile
    March 16, 2021

    Square Mile’s 3D Investing announce new ratings and certifications in February 2021: Two funds awarded AAA 3D Impact ratings  Three funds awarded AA 3D Impact

  • Audit profession reform ‘long overdue’
    March 17, 2021

    Ahead of the UK government publishing its White Paper on audit reform tomorrow, a group of civil society organisations and institutions called for an urgent

  • Pembroke VCT backs boutique fitness ‘supergroup’ – United Fitness Brands
    March 17, 2021

    Pembroke VCT announces its portfolio company Boom Cycle has partnered with KOBOX to launch a boutique fitness ‘supergroup’ United Fitness Brands. Robert Rowland, Co-Founder of

  • Deepbridge raises £1m in its latest SEIS funding round
    March 15, 2021

    Deepbridge’s Life Science Fund sees subscriptions rise 40% over the last 6 months, compared with the same time period in the previous year. Dr Savvas

  • More than half of UK adults seeking financial advice
    March 15, 2021

    Prudential UK’s Family Wealth Unlocked survey finds 53% of UK adults seeking financial advice because of the financial crisis caused by COVID-19. The research also

  • Should we prepare for the roaring twenties?
    March 17, 2021

    Despite the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic, EISA’s Mark Brownridge is in an optimistic mood as he shines a practical light on the opportunities

  • Prudential’s Family Wealth Unlocked
    March 18, 2021

    Sue Whitbread, Editor of IFA Magazine, spoke to Les Cameron, the Head of Technical Services for Prudential UK, about Pru’s latest report: Family Wealth Unlocked.

  • How comfortable would your clients’ families be in seeking advice from your business?
    March 17, 2021

    With £5.5tn expected to be passed to the next generation in the UK between 2020 and 2047*, successful intergenerational planning is crucial for the future

  • Majority of Britons do not trust financial advisers 
    March 18, 2021

    A new survey by My Pension Expert reveals 57% of respondents do not trust independent financial advisers, with 26% saying they have been pressured by

  • The irresistible growth of ESG investing
    March 17, 2021

    IFA Magazine caught up with ESG veteran, Wayne Bishop, CEO of King and Shaxson Asset Management (KSAM), to discuss the significant rise in popularity of

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine