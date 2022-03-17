X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

LPAs no longer require discretionary investment express provision

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
March 17, 2022
in News
Share this story
Photo by Gabrielle Henderson on Unsplash
Share this story

The Office of the Public Guardian (OPG) has agreed to change its guidance so that Lasting Powers of Attorneys (LPAs) no longer require discretionary investment express provision.

In light of this, Ann Stanyer, partner at Wedlake Bell, comments:

“For some time, investment managers have had real difficulties in managing the investments of clients where a power of attorney is in place.

We are pleased to confirm that the Office of the Public Guardian (the OPG) is now altering their guidance so that it will no longer be necessary for an express provision for discretionary investment management to be included in a power of attorney.

Since 2015, if a power of attorney did not include a specific investment clause and the client donor had lost mental capacity, investment managers had to turn away clients or require the attorneys to make an application to the Court of Protection for a specific order allowing discretionary investment management.

If the donor had capacity then they could sign a new lasting power of attorney which would include this provision, however, this would be at their own inconvenience and cost. The OPG has at long last agreed that the delegation of investment management powers by an attorney to an investment manager is legally permissible.

The OPG’s guidance will be updated in due course but this confirmation is sufficient for investment managers to accept instructions from an attorney. All investment managers will welcome this news. It is a timely reminder of the importance of lasting powers of attorney and ensuring that clients’ documents are kept up to date and reviewed on a regular basis.”

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine