LSE probes glitch at Refinitiv data arm

London Stock Exchange is investigating a two-hour interruption of services at its recently acquired Refinitiv data business.

Subscribers to Refinitiv’s Eikon platform said they could not read prices after it went down at about 07:30 GMT, Reuters reported. The business has more than 40,000 customers and 400,000 users tracking prices of currencies, equities and other assets.

LSE completed the $27bn acquisition of Refinitiv at the end of January in a move intended to turn it into a data provider to rival Bloomberg. The group’s shares have lost a fifth of their value in 2021 partly on doubts about its ability to cut costs and spur growth following the purchase.

“We’re aware of an ongoing incident impacting a number of our products and services,” Refinitiv said. “We are currently investigating the cause of the issue and working hard to resolve the problem. We apologise to customers for the disruption.”

LSE shares rose 1.2% to £73.66 at 13:47 GMT.