Lyfeguard wins Davey & Weber IFA, boosting efficiency through their IFA solution 

Lyfeguard, a life planning assistant and document management platform for Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs), has signed up Davey & Weber IFA Ltd, boosting the company’s efficiency through faster life-planning data access.

Davey & Weber IFA provide personalised financial strategies to their clients based on individual circumstances and life ambitions and will now be supported by access to Lyfeguard.

Research from AdviceBridge has highlighted the four main operational challenges faced by IFAs as: digitising in a changing regulatory landscape; making onboarding and advisory processes more efficient; improving client engagement; reducing costs and time for advice.

Through Lyfeguard’s eight LyfeHubs, spanning Personal, Finance, Homes & Possessions, Health & Wellness, Digital & Subscriptions, Legal, Retirement, and End of Life, IFAs are granted greater access to information than ever before, providing new insights into client executors and beneficiaries, improved health details for insurance plans, and more control of pension management. Additionally, a client’s financial position is visualised on a dashboard, connected to Open Banking, and reminders are automatically generated to provide ample time for actions that need to be taken.

Lyfeguard helps IFAs to reduce time fact-finding, which was made even more challenging during the pandemic, spot new opportunities and lower administration costs by acting as a central storage hub which can be accessed by both clients and IFAs on demand.

The centralised hub will enable Davey & Weber IFA to spend more time dealing with clients and potentially grow its assets under management, with advisers freed up to focus on high impact activities.

The news comes following the UK launch of the Lyfeguard platform by serial entrepreneur and founder of Xceed Group, Gary Stewart, and digital marketing expert and business entrepreneur, Fraser Stewart.

Fraser Stewart, Chief Operating Officer for Lyfeguard, said: “We are delighted to be working with Davey & Weber IFA to provide our efficiency boosting services so they can continue delivering personalised face-to-face advisory services. Lyfeguard is a great addition to the IFA technology stack to identify opportunities, streamline processes and to widen the availability of a client’s information. Clients, too, benefit from managing life admin in a more streamlined fashion and are able to get an end-of life plan in place.”

Mark Weber, Director at Davey & Weber IFA, commented: “We are Independent Financial Advisers who offer bespoke advice to private individuals, offering a truly holistic approach, with a personal service, and can give advice on investments, pension planning, life insurance and tax migration, all of which are made easier through Lyfeguard’s life planning platform. Embracing the convenience and efficiency of technology will enable us to continue offering a traditional in-home service for our clients and spend time discussing the more complicated and important personal topics.”