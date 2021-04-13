Macro and market optimism still ‘very high’, says BofA Merrill Lynch

Macroeconomic and market optimism remains “very high”, according to the latest fund manager survey from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

A ‘taper tantrum’ in bond markets, inflation and higher taxation are seen as bigger risks than the Covid-19 pandemic, the survey found. Only 15% of respondents cited Covid-19 as the biggest tail risk. Taper tantrum was the first risk, at 32%, while inflation was cited by 27% of respondents.

Asked whether Bitcoin was in a bubble, 74% of survey respondents said yes. However, only 7% thought US equity markets were in a bubble. Bank of America said 25% think we’re in an early-stage bull market, while 66% said it was a late-stage bull market.

The survey also found that 85% of fund managers are expecting global profits to improve over the next 12 months, down four percentage points but still near all-time highs.

Banks were the most overweight sector for first time since May 2018, Bank of America said.

The survey was carried out between 6 and 12 April.