MAF 2.0: Why expertise, ESG and value for money must be part of the package

A successful multi-asset fund is not just a random collection of different securities. The Aviva Investors MAF Core range is driven by three principles: expertise, ESG integration and value.

1. Multi-asset expertise

We’ve managed multi-asset portfolios for over four decades, have a team of 45 professionals and can draw on Aviva Investors’ full investment capabilities. Currently, we run around £98 billion in portfolios for Aviva and external clients.

We don’t outsource asset-allocation: it is designed in-house by a dedicated team with decades of experience.

To create effective diversification and enhance returns, we divide assets into two categories. Growth assets have the potential to drive returns. Defensive assets are held to protect the value of investments.

Managing risk is vital. Whereas other funds use volatility as the primary measure of risk, by incorporating tail risk into our analysis, as well as stress testing to understand portfolio sensitivities to factors like inflation and interest rate risk, we can glean a better understanding of what drives risk and return.

2. ESG built-in

Focusing on a company’s short-term performance while disregarding its governance, treatment of staff and record on climate change is misguided. Our approach to ESG is threefold: 1) avoid the bad; 2) invest in the good; 3) engage and improve.

On the first, MAF Core applies the Aviva Investors baseline exclusions policy, which covers areas such as controversial weapons, thermal coal, Arctic oil, oil sands and tobacco.

As for investing in the good, MAF Core uses passive ESG-optimised strategies, which utilise our own ESG scoring system (based on third-party data inputs).

Our focus on ESG doesn’t end when we make an investment. We hold companies to account. At the heart of this approach is our conviction that impactful engagement with companies is more powerful than exclusion – although we may exit an investment if a firm refuses to improve.

There are still problems investors can’t tackle in isolation. That’s why, we seek to influence policymakers and regulators to create more sustainable financial markets – what we call macro-stewardship.

3. Value for money

With more transparency around charges, performance, and the range and number of products available, investors can move quickly should they perceive a fund to be underperforming, uncompetitively priced, or both.

To deliver value to our investors, it is important we can bring our ideas and approaches together in a streamlined, cost-effective solution. That’s why the MAF Core range uses passive building blocks to keep charges down, with the ongoing charges figure capped at 0.15 per cent a year.

Understanding that investors want clarity on the potential performance they can expect as well as on charges, we also have a performance objective for MAF Core of 0.3 per cent of additional returns over its benchmark (annually, gross of fees, measured over three-year rolling periods) as well as volatility risk targets for the five funds in the range. Setting such targets makes us accountable for delivering the outcomes our investors expect.

Key Risks

Investment & Currency risk – The value of an investment and any income from it can go down as well as up and can fluctuate in response to changes in currency exchange rates. Investors may not get back the original amount invested.

Emerging markets risk – Funds may invest in emerging markets; these markets may be volatile and carry higher risk than developed markets.

Derivatives risk – The funds may use derivatives; these can be complex and highly volatile. Derivatives may not perform as expected, which means the funds may suffer significant losses.

