MainStreet Partners announces ESG Champions for 2022

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
January 18, 2022
News
BNP Paribas Asset Management and Triodos Investment Management scoop Best Asset Manager and Best Boutique respectively.

MainStreet Partners, the London-based ESG Advisory and Portfolio Analytics firm, has today announced the winners of its 2022 ‘ESG Champions’ commendation.

For the second year running BNP Paribas has won the coveted ‘Best Asset Manager’ award, proving it still sets the sustainability standard for other asset managers to aspire to.

The awards recognise a select number of funds and asset managers that have excelled within a universe of 4,200 funds managed by over 160 asset managers.

Given the increasing depth of ESG fund offerings, MainStreet Partners’ investment analysts have selected winners across several broad categories spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Multi-Asset and Thematic investing, together with the best overall asset manager and the best boutique manager.

Neill Blanks, MainStreet Partners’ Research Director, commented: “Since 2008 MainStreet Partners has implemented a structured process using a robust proprietary methodology to evaluate a fund’s ESG and Sustainability level. This holistic methodology was created to help investors identify genuine sustainable investments across asset classes and to avoid greenwashing.”

“Today more than ever, investors and distributors such as Banks, Wealth Managers and Insurance companies, appreciate the ESG due diligence we provide via our ratings. We are seen as an additional ESG team working hand in hand with their internal resources to identify and manage ESG risks and spot long-term opportunities.”

Now in its second year, the 2022 ESG Champions are as follows:

Category  ESG Champions 
Best Global Equity Fund  Mirova Global Sustainable Equity
Best European Equity Fund  Candriam Sustainable Equity Europe
Best Global Fixed Income Fund  Swisscanto Bond Fund Sustainable Global Credit
Best European Fixed Income Fund  Robeco Euro SDG Credits
Best Green Bond Fund  Eurizon Fund – Absolute Green Bonds
Best Multi-Asset Fund  Jupiter Global Ecology Diversified
Best Multi-Thematic Fund  Blackrock Global Impact
Best Environmental Thematic Fund  Sycomore Eco Solutions
Best Social Thematic Fund  Nordea Global Social Empowerment
Best Climate Transition Fund  BNP Paribas Energy Transition
Best Alternatives Fund  Ambienta X Alpha
Most Improved Fund  Decalia Circular Economy
Best Asset Manager  BNP Paribas AM
Best Boutique  Triodos IM

 

