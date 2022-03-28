MainStreet Partners launches holistic ESG rating platform: ESGeverything.COM

ESG rating platform enables investors to assess their entire portfolio

UK based MainStreet Partners, the specialist in ESG advisory and Portfolio Analytics on Sustainable, ESG and Impact investments since 2008, has launched a “one-stop-shop” fintech platform to help investors navigate the complex world of ESG ratings, standards and labelling – ESGeverything.com.

The fintech platform has been designed with the aim of helping Wealth Managers, Asset Managers and Asset Owners to answer two key needs:

1) to understand and manage the ESG risks in their entire diversified portfolios, and

2) to avoid “greenwashing”.

Users will get access to a complete and constantly evolving database of ESG ratings which have been created by the proprietary models of MainStreet Partners. These models have been used for several years by some of the largest and most sophisticated investors in Europe. The ESGeverything ratings cover a wide investment universe:

Over 4,200 funds and ETFs are rated following MainStreet Partners unique model which analyses 3

separate pillars – the Asset Manager, the Strategy and the Portfolio;

Over 5,300 companies are rated across the 3 pillars (E/S/G) and 12 sub-pillars;

89 countries are assessed from an E, S and G perspective;

Over 2,000 Green, Social and Sustainability Bonds are rated taking into account their Use of Proceeds.

Bespoke Exclusion Lists are created based on controversial activities and behaviours.

All ratings are based on the same scale from 1 to 5 where 3 and over represents an “ESG certified” portfolio. In this way multi-asset portfolios investing across different asset classes, holdings and products can easily be compared and investors can pinpoint where portfolios might need to be rebalanced to improve their rating. The comprehensive platform is user friendly and easy to navigate. ESGeverything.COM data can be analysed through the filters selection, an intuitive dashboard and an easy-to-read interface.

Rodolfo Fracassi, Co-Founder and Managing Director at MainStreet Partners, comments: “Since we founded MainStreet Partners in 2008, we had a big dream in mind: to help investors achieve consistent financial returns while improving people’s lives and protecting our planet. Today we can share our proprietary ratings and tools to a much wider audience of investors thanks to the technology of ESGeverything.com. Our vision is to ensure that investors of all sizes, whether small, mid-sized or large, can have access to professional ESG tools, can be fully compliant with industry regulations and improve the sustainability profile of their portfolios”.

How ESGeverything.COM works: