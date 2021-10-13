Managed Portfolio Services Research Report 2021/22 now available

We are delighted to announce that our 2021/22 comprehensive annual MPS report is now available to our Financial Adviser readers.

This comprehensive report is considerably updated from our 2020 version, and continues to provide advisers with sufficient knowledge and confidence to investigate the market of fund managers providing Managed Portfolio Services.

Researched and written by leading Compliance Consultant Tony Catt the report provides the widest single-source publication on MPS research in the sector.

