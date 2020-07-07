peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Far spanning news stories on Twitter today. The Times has an exclusive story from the Wirecard scandal, whilst William Hague tackles the UK’s relationship with Hong Kong, following a weekend of strong words.

Firstly, this widely shared video of Sarah O’Conner has caused a splash on Twitter.

I was in the first trimester of pregnancy during this select committee & throwing up violently just before, which is another reason I’m so cross that Hancock & Patel are now saying they’re shocked & surprised to hear there are sweatshops in Leicester! https://t.co/JHzSVXX6sC — Sarah O'Connor (@sarahoconnor_) July 6, 2020

Luke McGee shares an article pondering the future of the UK’s ‘special relationship.’

Just caught up with this excellent piece by @hzeffman on Biden & the special relationship. Killer quote “London has become a less valuable geopolitical partner as a result of Brexit, which has eroded Britain’s traditional role as a transatlantic bridge” https://t.co/4EM3JsJCMr — Luke McGee (@lukemcgee) July 7, 2020

Another piece in The Times states Mastercard had ‘long-held concerns’ over Wirecard.

Exc: Mastercard had long-held concerns about Wirecard's links to "transaction laundering" and previously fined the company over breaches of its licenses https://t.co/JMJuiLaclk — James Hurley (@jameshurley) July 7, 2020

Conservative Ex-Party leader William Hague writes an impassioned speech for the Telegraph.

This, by William Hague, in @Telegraph is a reminder that there are clear threats we face but Britain's place is to stand with the democrats. It would be anti-Chinese to do otherwise. https://t.co/YzZUN5RWci — Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) July 7, 2020

Vacancy rates hit a 15-year high in Hong Kong, following the recent convulsion.

Foreign companies surrendered more office space in Hong Kong last quarter, pushing the city’s vacancy rate to the highest in 15 years https://t.co/mpPHrDcG2g pic.twitter.com/toqu8m3WqU — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) July 7, 2020

Finally, data suggests it was a not so ‘super Saturday’ for the hospitality sector.

England’s pubs, bars and restaurants only enjoyed a modest boost from the reopening at the weekend of the hospitality industry, early data show https://t.co/BucWt1NDgz pic.twitter.com/rcRtVNcGFa — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 7, 2020

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG