Xafinity SIPP/SSAS, part of the XPS Pensions Group, is delighted to announce that Matt Robinson has joined the Business Development Team from 1st February. His appointment comes at a time when the business is seeing a surge in sales of its products through financial advisers.

The last quarter of 2020 has seen Xafinity sales increase 36% over a year ago, and in December new clients almost doubled from a year earlier. January 2021 business levels are also at record levels.

Andy Bowsher, Director of Self Invested Pensions at Xafinity said: “There’s no question 2020 was an extraordinarily difficult year for everyone, professionally and personally. The shockwaves of the first lockdown hit both market confidence and the practicalities of for advisers managing complex client transactions. In terms of Xafinity sales the Covid impact was significant in the early stages of the pandemic, with sales in the peak month of March less than half usual levels. But two months later, sales had recovered completely, and the winter period has been exceptionally busy. The launch of our new online application just before lockdown played a key role in helping advisers and clients. Thanks to our fantastic people, our service has been retained throughout.”

Andy added “So, in this context, I am absolutely delighted to welcome Matt to XPS. Matt brings very impressive breadth and depth, with a detailed understanding of pension solutions and national experience in advised sales. While the world is evolving digitally advisers will still be needing hands-on support from experienced pensions specialists for a long time to come.

Matt Robinson has more than 30 years of experience in financial services including service with some of the UK’s leading pension companies. Matt brings great understanding of the Financial Adviser sector in the South West region and broadly across the UK, and has specialised in the SIPP and SSAS area of pensions for the last 10 years.”

Matt said: “I am delighted to be joining the XPS Group, supporting financial advisers in their placement of specialist pension business. SIPP and SSAS is in my DNA, it’s what I enjoy most and I am really excited to be working with my new colleagues, with such a compelling proposition, at this exciting time.”

Jeff Steedman, Head of Business Development for SIPP/SSAS at Xafinity added: “Matt joins us at an important juncture in SIPP/SSAS development. Many larger providers are losing focus on these products and a personal service ethic. Maybe they are pushing for product simplification, or towards the platform space, or are struggling with operational consolidation. Whatever their position, it seems their existing client services are declining and their desire to fully support this vital and growing sector is diminished. Matt fits brilliantly with our specialist focus and personal service model.”