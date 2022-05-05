Maven Wealth appoints Gareth Tregidon as CEO and changes name to Nugenis Financial Planning

Maven Wealth [Maven], the Welsh regional office of Independent Wealth Planners [IWP], has appointed Gareth Tregidon as CEO. Gareth was previously Interim CEO and Head of Financial Planning at the firm.

Gareth is a certified financial planner™ [CFP™] and Chartered Wealth Manager. He has been heavily involved in the financial planning community for nearly 30 years as a regular contributor to the work of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment, a former senior assessor/examiner for the CFP™ licence and a former Chairman of the Institute of Financial Planning in South Wales.

He joined Maven as Head of Financial Planning in April 2021 and became interim CEO in November 2021.

Maven became Nugenis Financial Planning with effect from 1st May 2022. The rebrand follows a challenge to the use of the Maven name from another firm in the broader financial sector.

Gareth comments, “I am delighted to be appointed permanent CEO to take the firm forward as Nugenis Financial Planning. Pursuing costly legal action to retain the Maven name would not have been in the best interests of our clients, so we instead decided to take the opportunity to create a new brand that is more representative of our strengths and who we are today.

“Since our acquisition by Independent Wealth Planners (IWP) in August 2019, we have invested in our financial planning expertise. We take a holistic approach, focusing on our clients’ goals to develop a robust plan that will help them make the most of their wealth and reach their personal and financial objectives.

“At the same time, we have retained our traditional values and emphasis on excellent, personal service. Our new brand, Nugenis Financial Planning reflects all of this. Aside from the new name, clients will see no other changes and will continue to receive the excellent service they are used to from their usual contacts.”

Rob Allen, CEO of IWP, adds: “As one of our founding firms and Welsh regional hub, Nugenis plays a key role in realising our ambition to create the UK’s best independent financial advice and wealth management service. Gareth’s experience and commitment to the industry will be invaluable in expanding the reach of Nugenis while continuing to deliver excellent service to existing clients and driving the success of IWP as a whole.”

Nugenis is a combination of the words new, generation and lumis (which means light), to reflect the firm’s fresh thinking and forward-looking perspective, its multi-generation reach and traditional values and its optimistic and personal approach.