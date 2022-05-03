NS&I’s May Premium Bond Millionaires are from Greater Manchester and Wandsworth

Thanks to the randomness of ERNIE, a Premium Bonds holder in Greater Manchester and another in Wandsworth will be waking up £1 million richer after winning the jackpot in the May Premium Bonds prize draw.

The first jackpot-winning number is 281HY160082 and belongs to a winner in Greater Manchester. The jackpot winner holds £50,000 in Premium Bonds and purchased the winning Bond in September 2016.

092QC393046 is the second jackpot-winning number and the Bondholder lives in Wandsworth. The winner holds £49,000 in Premium Bonds and purchased their winning Bond in June 2003.

3.3 million other Premium Bonds prizes will be paid out this month, worth between £25 and £100,000.

Quick, easy and secure prize payment

More than 9 in 10 prizes are now paid straight into winner’s bank accounts or automatically reinvested into more Premium Bonds. Having prizes paid directly into bank accounts or automatically reinvested into more Premium Bonds is quicker, easier and more secure for customers than receiving them via cheque in the post.

Both ways reduce the chance of a prize not being claimed and customers can find out more about the benefits of getting their prizes paid directly into their bank accounts or automatically reinvested into more Premium Bonds here.

Different ways to check prizes

Premium Bonds holders can check to see if they have won a prize in May’s prize draw by using the nsandi.com prize checker, official prize checker app or their Alexa-enabled device from Wednesday 4 May 2022.

Customers will need their Premium Bonds holder’s number to use the website and their NS&I number or holder’s number to check via the prize checker app. At the same time, they can check for any unclaimed prizes owed to them.

Start May the right way by saving today

Premium Bonds are one of the nation’s most popular savings products and are the perfect way to start a savings habit, with the minimum investment starting at £25.

Premium Bonds customers can add to their Premium Bonds holding quickly and securely, both for themselves or their child, via bank transfer. By topping up regularly each month, customers are giving themselves further chances to win in each monthly draw.

Customers can find out how to make a bank transfer and set up a standing order into their Premium Bonds here.

May 2022 prize draw breakdown

In the May 2022 prize draw, a total of 3,415,068 prizes worth £98,183,175 will be paid out. There were 117,819,813,615 Bond numbers eligible for the draw.

Since the first draw in June 1957, ERNIE has drawn 562 million prizes with a total value of £22.9 billion.