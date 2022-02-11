Meet the experts at the upcoming webinar

As the ESG space becomes increasingly crowded, what are the main areas Wealth Managers should consider when evaluating sustainable investment product selection?

Sustainable investing in the aftermath of COP26 and the Covid-19 pandemic

Thursday 24th February 10:00-11:30

James Alexander, Chief Executive at UKSIF (UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association)

James has a background in international climate finance and infrastructure finance as well as many years’ experience in leadership roles in membership organisations. Most recently, James supported global megacities to overcome the substantial barriers to financing climate action as Director of the City Finance Programme at the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group and Head of the C40 Cities Finance Facility – a project preparation facility he developed, now supporting cities across the world to structure nearly a billion dollars of sustainable infrastructure transactions.

Jonathon Spanos, Head of Venture Capital Investment at Vala Capital

Jonathon is responsible for Vala’s portfolio of venture capital investment activities across all funds. Jonathon has extensive experience in capital raising, investment advisory and venture building, having previously worked at Virgin StartUp, part of Sir Richard Branson’s Family Office. During his time at Virgin, Jonathon launched a range of innovation accelerators (combined £50m fund) and investment programmes supporting >100 scale-ups to receive >£25m in venture funding. Prior to Virgin, Jonathon was part of the founding team that created Allbirds, a leading brand in sustainable fashion and innovative eco-material science.

Randeep Somel, Fund Manager at M&G Investments.

Randeep joined M&G in 2005 as a fund managers’ assistant on the equities team. At different stages between 2013 and 2019 he was fund manager or deputy manager of the Global Themes, Managed Growth, Global Recovery, Global Select, Pan European Select and Positive Impact strategies. In November 2020, he became manager of M&G’s newly-launched Climate Solution strategy. Prior to joining M&G, Randeep worked for State Street in a fund accounting role. He graduated from Birmingham University with a degree in economics in 2003. Randeep has the IMCand is a CFA charterholder.

