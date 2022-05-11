MentalHealthAwarenessWeek: Vitality sees large growth in Talking Therapies usage by members since pandemic  

To mark mental health awareness week (9-15 May 2022), Vitality has today announced an increase in the number of people taking Talking Therapies treatment, with claims up 44% (between 2019 and 2021) on pre-pandemic levels.

The data compares members claiming for either online or face-to-face Talking Therapy sessions – a psychological treatment provided by a trained therapist, used for mental health problems including stress, anxiety and depression between 2019 and 2021, eight sessions of which are offered as standard as part of Vitality health insurance.

Those who undertook Talking Therapies through Vitality in 2021 were additionally found to be unlikely to require additional onward treatment, with just 1.2% requiring further mental health services or support within 3 months of accessing Talking Therapies*.

The 2021 claims data also found women were 69% more likely to use Talking Therapies services than men**, with almost half (49%) of all Talking Therapies claims from women under the age of 40, while men under 40 accounted for three in ten (31%) of all claims. However, more men than ever before are using this service, with the data finding an increase of 41% in men under 40 claiming between 2019 and 2021.

Dr Keith Klintworth, VitalityHealth Managing Director, said: “The past few years have been incredibly difficult for many of us, with this data showing the impact the pandemic has had on our mental health and the increase in people looking for mental health support.

“We continually strive to adapt and update our services to ensure we are offering our members the right support when they need it. And, I am pleased to see this happening here, with more people than ever before accessing Talking Therapies earlier, which is delivering positive outcomes for many.”