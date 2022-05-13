X

#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek: 3 ways Nova Growth Capital are supporting their employees’ mental health

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
May 13, 2022
in Featured, Mental Health 2022, News
As part of our week-long series looking at awareness and practical advice to support the Mental Health of those working across the financial services sector, Rob White, Chief People Office, Nova Growth Capital, highlights how Nova is supporting employee mental wellbeing:

“We’re passionate about supporting our employees and Mental Health Awareness week as it gives us an opportunity to share our passion with a wider audience.

“We provide support in a number of innovative ways. For example, we have: 1.) “Duvet Days”, for when you need time away, 2.) Mental Health First Aid Champions, who can support and signpost professional services and 3.) our much celebrated “Unlimited Paid Time Off” which enables people to control their own work life balance. We understand that loneliness is not just about being alone, but that feeling that no one cares… At Nova, we care.”

