#mentalhealthawarenessweek: IFA Magazine thanks all those who’ve contributed to our mini-series this week

May 14, 2021
As #mentalhealthawareness week draws to a close, the IFA Magazine team just wanted to say a big shout out to thank all those individuals who shared their thoughts with us by contributing to our mini-series of articles which we ran throughout the week.

The articles have focused on awareness of the importance of mental health and how we can support it.

We really appreciate the fantastic response we’ve had from those of you who’ve been kind enough to write articles for us – thank you very much indeed for taking the time to do so.

We also appreciate the response from our readers who have taken time to read them.  As you’ll see from our “most popular” list on the right hand side of this page, the articles have certainly attracted plenty of attention. We hope that you have found them useful and of interest.

Each day we’ve run a number of features which have all aimed to get us consider not just our own individual situations but also those of the people who are around us. If you’ve not had chance to read them, you can still find them on the IFA Magazine website using the #mentalhealthawarenessweek tag.

The next stage of UK lockdown restrictions are being relaxed from Monday. This means that we enter the next phase of our emergence from the very strange and reclusive lifestyle we’ve all had to live this year – and most of last. For many people life has been – and still is – incredibly difficult. For others less so.

But by no means is the pandemic over and no one really knows what lies ahead. With the vaccination success we can have cause for some optimism but with worries about ‘variants of concern’only time will tell. The IFA Magazine team have our first face to face get together this year scheduled for next week and we’re all looking forward to seeing each other in person and being able to chat freely in a way which zoom and teams doesn’t quite allow in the same way. How exciting!

Have a good weekend everyone-  and be kind to yourself whatever you’re doing.

