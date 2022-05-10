X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek: OSB Group steps up staff support with mental health first aiders

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
May 10, 2022
in Mental Health 2022, News
Share this story
Share this story

As one of the leading specialist lenders in the UK, OSB Group’s purpose is “to help our customers, colleagues and communities prosper”, and this has been reflected with the introduction of mental health first aiders across the business.

OSB Group Head of People Development, Richard Barrett, provided 11 staff volunteers with a Mental Health First Aid England approved learning framework to help them to listen without judgement and signpost available support via both professional and charitable organisations. The course also covered the importance of family and friends support networks to a person’s mental health journey, as they can be hugely beneficial to someone’s road to recovery.

OSB Group CEO, Andy Golding, fully supports health and wellbeing initiatives and said, “Mental health is a critical issue and one that I personally feel quite passionate about. If we can make a difference, even to just one or two people through this scheme, then that’s a big win if it means we’ve helped direct them to the right professional support.”

Additional courses in May & September are already fully subscribed and Richard Barrett, Group Head of People Development commented “Not only are our mental health first aiders helping colleagues within the business, our Kent Reliance branch colleagues have also used the training to help our customers and it’s a great opportunity to highlight the help available during Mental Health Awareness Week.”

The group hopes to have over 30 mental health first aiders across the business by the end of the year and actively supports Mental Health Awareness Week which is running this year between 9th– 15th May with the theme of loneliness as its focus.

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine