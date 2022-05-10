MentalHealthAwarenessWeek: OSB Group steps up staff support with mental health first aiders

As one of the leading specialist lenders in the UK, OSB Group’s purpose is “to help our customers, colleagues and communities prosper”, and this has been reflected with the introduction of mental health first aiders across the business.

OSB Group Head of People Development, Richard Barrett, provided 11 staff volunteers with a Mental Health First Aid England approved learning framework to help them to listen without judgement and signpost available support via both professional and charitable organisations. The course also covered the importance of family and friends support networks to a person’s mental health journey, as they can be hugely beneficial to someone’s road to recovery.

OSB Group CEO, Andy Golding, fully supports health and wellbeing initiatives and said, “Mental health is a critical issue and one that I personally feel quite passionate about. If we can make a difference, even to just one or two people through this scheme, then that’s a big win if it means we’ve helped direct them to the right professional support.”

Additional courses in May & September are already fully subscribed and Richard Barrett, Group Head of People Development commented “Not only are our mental health first aiders helping colleagues within the business, our Kent Reliance branch colleagues have also used the training to help our customers and it’s a great opportunity to highlight the help available during Mental Health Awareness Week.”

The group hopes to have over 30 mental health first aiders across the business by the end of the year and actively supports Mental Health Awareness Week which is running this year between 9th– 15th May with the theme of loneliness as its focus.