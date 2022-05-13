MentalHealthAwarenessWeek: Paranimo’s Matt Vamplew advises IFA Magazine on how businesses can support employee mental health

In this episode of the Financial Insight podcast, Matt Vamplew, Co-founder and CEO of Paranimo, tells IFA Magazine’s Rebecca Tomes all about his company’s mission to ensure that all employees can access appropriate mental health support.

In this powerful conversation, Matt discusses how the pandemic and remote working has impacted organisations’ ability to manage employee mental health – and how businesses can best support employees’ mental wellbeing going forwards.

We absolutely loved talking to Matt about this extremely important topic – and hope you enjoy the episode too!