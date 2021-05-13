IFA Magazine spoke to Richard Roberts, head of the investor relations team at Oxford Capital, to discuss what they do to support mental health.

Oxford Capital is a privately owned investment management company focused on investing in leading early-stage tech-driven companies, having invested approximately £450m through the EIS since 1999.

Running an early-stage business is a tall task, and given their 20+ years of experience, Oxford Capital recognise the pressures it can place on those at the helm.

Over the lockdown period, Oxford Capital has codified its approach to supporting the mental health of the founders in its fund. In this video, Roberts highlights that supporting mental wellbeing strikes at the heart of what Oxford Capital do as investors, namely supporting founders during the early stage of their companies.

Check out the full video, along with Oxford Capital’s seven principles to supporting mental health during the early stages of founding a company.