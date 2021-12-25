So here it is! After another year fraught with challenges and Covid concerns, and the omicron variant having done its level best to scupper many Christmas plans, at last, Christmas is here.

Of course today the whole IFA Magazine team are enjoying a much needed festive break. However, as Noddy Holder reminded us back in 1973, it’s only just begun! So, on behalf of the whole IFA Magazine team here in Bristol, we wish all our readers and contributors a relaxed and peaceful festive period as well as a happy, healthy and successful year New Year – whatever the winds of change might throw in your direction.

And we wanted to give a special mention to those of you in isolation at this time of year as a result of an untimely rendezvous with the dreaded Covid virus. If you’re looking for some entertainment to help you while away the long hours, our weekly ‘Financial Insight’ podcasts have been going down like a warm mug of mulled wine on a cold winter’s day. Visit https://ifamagazine.com/category/podcasts/ to check them out.

Finally, thank you for being part of the IFA Magazine community – we really appreciate all your help and support to keep the news and views flowing. Merry Christmas Everybody!