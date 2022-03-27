X

MetLife calls for support for struggling mothers in the workplace

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
March 27, 2022
By Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash
This Mother’s Day, Bethan Dacey, Mental Health First Aider at MetLife UK, encourages employers to support employees who are going through fertility or IVF treatment. 

Bethan Dacey, Mental Health First Aider at MetLife UK comments: “Mother’s Day, although a day of celebration, can also be a difficult reminder for some. Many people have lost their mothers or are estranged from them. Others might find the day a difficult reminder if they are struggling to become mothers.

As employers it is worthwhile considering how you are actively supporting any employees that might be facing their own personal challenges around this day. For example, those who are going through fertility or IVF treatment, which can be a very stressful situation  often impact people at work. As an employer, the more you can do to show you care and understand the realities of the situation the more comfortable your employee will feel.

”In today’s workplaces it is crucial that people feel nurtured and able to have open dialogues. Showing empathy to all of your workplace by demonstrating that you are taking steps to understand the difficulties they might be facing and that you are making supportive policies available to them is an important step for the employee/employer relationship.”

