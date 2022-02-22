M&G Investments to join expert panel at the upcoming webinar

Sustainable investing in the aftermath of COP26 and the Covid-19 pandemic

We are delighted to invite you to attend our upcoming webinar in the ESG space. Join us on Thursday 24th February for an in-depth discussion with experts in the sector, including M&G Investments' Randeep Somel.

Randeep will answer a variety of questions, such as:

We have seen volatility in global markets this year especially in growth stocks, including ‘green’ companies, which have seen some pullbacks. Why have we seen this and do you still remain confident in the long term outlook for climate solution companies?

With rising energy costs, especially across Europe, are renewable energy providers a part of the problem or the solution? What is needed for the renewable infrastructure to make a more material difference?

It was very positive to see the US re-enter the Paris climate deal in 2021. But, how much of a concern to you is it that President Biden’s signature Build Back Better programme (which includes a great deal of the green infrastructure spending) looks stuck in the US Congress?

Are supply chain issues having a knock-on effect to green infrastructure build out?

Some other questions to be raised include:

Is greenwashing a big problem in sustainable investing? If so, how can asset managers try to overcome it?

Do experts believe that investing sustainably no longer mean sacrificing the opportunity to maximise investment returns?

What are the main areas advisers should consider when evaluating ESG product selection?

About Randeep Somel, Fund Manager at M&G Investments

Randeep joined M&G in 2005 as a fund managers’ assistant on the equities team. At different stages between 2013 and 2019 he was fund manager or deputy manager of the Global Themes, Managed Growth, Global Recovery, Global Select, Pan European Select and Positive Impact strategies. In November 2020, he became manager of M&G’s newly-launched Climate Solution strategy. Prior to joining M&G, Randeep worked for State Street in a fund accounting role. He graduated from Birmingham University with a degree in economics in 2003. Randeep has the IMCand is a CFA charterholder.

