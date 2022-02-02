X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

M&G invests $10 million into Nuclera as it expands its technology range for research and drug discovery

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
February 2, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

M&G announces it has become the latest investor into Nuclera Nucleics Ltd (“Nuclera”), a Cambridge-based biotech company developing cutting-edge benchtop protein printing technologies. Nuclera’s technologies are designed to increase scientific reproducibility, accelerate drug discovery, and contribute to the ever-expanding bio-economy.

The company will use the $42.5 million raised from investors to accelerate the development and commercialisation of Nuclera’s eProtein™ desktop bioprinter – a rapid protein prototyping and discovery platform that enables protein printing in just 24 hours, significantly faster than existing methods of protein synthesis. Founded by four PhD students at the University of Cambridge in 2013, the technology has gained significant traction with customers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, agribiotech, and synthetic biology industries, which are already working with Nuclera to accelerate their innovation pipelines.

The investment has been made by M&G’s Catalyst strategy, which is investing up to £5 billion into innovative privately-owned businesses working to create a more sustainable world. The strategy which has three core focuses – climate, healthcare and inclusion – provided pre-IPO financing to both Vaccitech Ltd and Oxford Nanopore Technologies last year.

Michael Chen, Co-founder and CEO of Nuclera, says: “There’s a fundamental productivity problem in biotech today. A biotech scientist needs to know how to make proteins to design drugs. That’s like expecting a computer scientist to know how to build a computer to design software. Our eProtein desktop bioprinter makes it easy for scientists to access the proteins they need in a single day rather than the weeks, months, or even years it currently takes. The new financing and partners we have announced is a strong vote of confidence in our mission to increase the accessibility of the drug discovery and general bio-innovation process.”

Niranjan Sirdeshpande, Director, M&G’s Catalyst Investment Team, comments: “The drug discovery process can be long and costly for pharmaceutical companies but this technology will potentially be transformational in research projects across many biotech industries. Nuclera’s technology will enable scientists to access proteins to research at an accelerated rate, improving efficiencies, as well as widening access to proteins for research.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine