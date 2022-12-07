M&G invests in UK-based innovator e-therapeutics

by | Dec 7, 2022

Investments

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter

M&G Investments has provided a further £13.5 million of funding and an increased shareholding in e-therapeutics, a UK-based innovator in computer technology for the development of life-transforming medicines.

e-therapeutics combines two platform technologies; a computational drug discovery platform and its specialised silenced RNA drugs, which target the liver specifically. The combination of these technologies shortens the time and cost it takes a drug from target discovery to market, which currently takes on average, around 10 years.

The additional funding will be used to scale up e-therapeutics’ operations and facilitate further growth, including enhancing its proprietary drug discovery and development platform capabilities. The investment is being facilitated through the issuance of Subscription Shares, increasing M&G’s holding in the company to 17.5%, signalling its long term commitment to supporting e-therapeutics’ aims and ambitions.

Michael Stiasny. Head of UK Equities at M&G Investments says: “With the potential to re-shape the conventional drug discovery model, we believe e-therapeutics’ unique platform and AI capabilities has the potential to increase the speed in which highly-specific drugs can be developed for patients, while increasing efficiency and reducing the costs associated with in-vitro trials. This investment demonstrates the crucial role patient capital can play in supporting the next generation of medical research.”

Ali Mortazavi, Chief Executive Officer of e-therapeutics says: “We are pleased to have continued our long-standing relationship with M&G, and this refinancing is an important step in us extending our cash runway and ability to prosecute our computationally derived drug targets.”

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter

Related articles

Investing in a digital future

Investing in a digital future

A recent IFA Magazine webinar, in conjunction with Gravis Capital, revealed the considerable opportunities that investing in digital assets present for investors. What we used to think of as whizzy and cutting edge, has rapidly become the backbone of everyday life....

Trending articles