X

X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

M&G plc renews commitment to good stewardship

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
September 7, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

M&G plc has announced that the Prudential Assurance Company, its asset owner, has for the second-year running been accepted as a signatory of the FRC’s UK Stewardship Code, the gold standard for stewardship in the industry, joining the asset manager M&G Investments which has become a signatory for the twelfth year running.

M&G have been recognised for their active stewardship, and the work they do to support their customers’ financial goals by considering how their investments affect – and are affected by – what’s happening in society and the environment.

To become a signatory to the UK Stewardship Code, organisations must demonstrate to the FRC how they have applied the Code’s Principles in the previous 12 months. M&G plc’s inclusion in both the asset manager and asset owner signatory lists signifies that their work has met the FRC’s high stewardship standards for those investing money on behalf of UK savers and pensioners, and those that support them.

Jack Daniels, Chief Investment Officer of M&G plc said: “We believe responsible and sustainable stewardship is material to the long-term performance of our customers’ and clients’ savings and investments. We’re pleased that the FRC has recognised our efforts to embed responsible allocation, management and oversight of capital into our investment processes, actively engaging with companies to maximise long term value for customers and clients.”

This Week’s Most Read

Latest IFA Magazine Podcast Episodes

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow us on social media

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine