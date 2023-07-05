M&G Wealth Advice appoints Matthew Ings as Head of Academy

M&G Wealth Advice has appointed Matthew Ings to lead its adviser academy.

Matthew joins the company from St James’s Place where he played a key role in the growth and development of its academy for seven years before taking on a role supporting advisers to develop their business strategies. Prior to this, Matthew held a number of senior training and sales roles at companies including Bank of Scotland Investment Service and Barclays Financial Management.

Matthew is a Fellow of the Personal Finance Society and a Chartered Financial Planner.

In a newly created role at M&G Wealth Advice, Matthew will be responsible for the growth and development of the M&G Wealth Advice Academy.

Tom Hegarty, Managing Director at M&G Wealth Advice said: “I’m delighted that Matthew is joining us. His passion for training and development and considerable expertise in financial advice will be a great asset.

“We set up our Advice Academy just under two years ago and already have over 130 trainees on their journey to become financial advisers. I’m immensely proud of what we have created and Matthew will be instrumental in building on these foundations as we take our academy to the next level.”

Matthew Ings, said: “I’m excited to be joining the M&G Wealth Advice Academy at a time of growth and to work with the team to provide first-class support to a greater number of trainees as we play our part in bringing through the next generation of advisers to meet the growing need for financial advice.”