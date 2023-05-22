M&G Wealth announces launch of full PruFund range on Platform

M&G Wealth today announced the launch of the full PruFund range of funds on the M&G Wealth Platform.

PruFund Growth, PruFund Cautious and five Risk Managed PruFunds are now available as investment choices on the M&G Wealth Platform through its ISA, JISA and SIPP tax wrappers. This is the first time these funds have been offered on any investment platform.

The PruFund Planet range of funds launched on the platform in July 2022.

PruFund is a range of advised-only smoothed multi-asset funds. It is one of the largest multi-asset propositions in Europe. It aims to achieve a total return from income and capital over the medium to long-term (at least five years), while protecting investors from some of the short-term ups and downs of direct stock market investments by using a smoothing process.

The PruFund range has over £58 billion invested in it by more than 450,000 customers.

PruFund’s performance

The M&G Wealth Platform has £15.6 billion assets under administration, supporting 2,000 advice firms and in excess of 100,000 private investors.

David Montgomery, Managing Director of M&G Wealth, said: “The launch of the full PruFund range on the M&G Wealth platform gives advisers greater flexibility and wider choice when determining the best way for their clients to invest.

“PruFund is a unique proposition with a great track record of delivering excellent value, particularly for clients who are seeking to dampen volatility and minimise portfolio sequencing risk.

“Today’s launch is an important step towards M&G Wealth’s ambition to become a leading provider of innovative wealth solutions.”