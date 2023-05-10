M&G Wealth appoints Ella Hugh as Director of Proposition and Marketing

M&G Wealth has appointed Ella Hugh as its new Director of Proposition and Marketing.

Ella joins the company from abrdn where she was latterly Group Chief of Staff and Head of Client Proposition having held senior strategy, planning and management roles since 2016.

She was also Director of the abrdn Financial Fairness Trust funding research, campaigning, and policy work to improve living standards for people on low to mid-incomes in the UK. Prior to abrdn, Ella spent 9 years at Aviva where she specialised in the strategic delivery of solutions for the wealth market.

At M&G Wealth, Ella will take on responsibility for Proposition and Marketing as well as supporting the wider Retail and Savings business within M&G plc. She will join the business in August.

David Montgomery, Managing Director, M&G Wealth said: “Ella is an outstanding leader with a transformational mindset and a significant breadth of knowledge and experience of the Wealth market.

“She is hugely passionate about clients and customers and throughout her career has constantly pursued innovative ways with her teams to accomplish goals and deliver outcomes that make a real difference to people’s lives.

“I am thrilled she is joining M&G Wealth to create even more.”

Ella Hugh, said: “I am delighted to be joining M&G at an extremely exciting time. The group’s strategy, and vision for the business, in the all-important and growing wealth market, is ambitious, dynamic, and bold.

“M&G Wealth is a fantastic business with a solid strategy and the right capabilities to deliver for advisers and customers. The Proposition and Marketing team are central to delivering this strategy and I look forward to leading the team to further develop M&G’s offering across Retail and Savings, as the market continues to transform.”