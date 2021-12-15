X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

M&G’s Catalyst strategy invests alongside TPG’s global impact investing platform, founded by U2’s Bono and philanthropist Jeff Skoll

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
December 15, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

M&G announces it has become the latest investor into UBQ Materials, developer of the leading climate-positive thermoplastic material on the market, as the firm raises $170 million in its latest funding round.

The Israeli headquartered company, founded in 2012, spent seven years developing their patented conversion process which takes unsorted household waste, including all organics, and turns it into thermoplastic. UBQ Materials’ customers include Mercedes-Benz, global retail solutions provider Mainetti and Arcos Dorados, the world’s largest franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants across Latin America.

The latest financing round will enable the company to extend its current capacity by establishing large-scale, industrial plants with additional production lines. The first of the new facilities will be in the Netherlands and is on track to be operational by the end of 2022.

The investment has been made by M&G’s Catalyst strategy, which is investing up to £5 billion into privately-owned businesses where capital is required to drive innovation and impact to create a more sustainable world. Last month, the team invested in Plastic Energy, a European chemical recycling technology firm converting end-of-life plastic into a resource (TACOIL) for making virgin-quality recycled plastics.

Jack (Tato) Bigio, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of UBQ Materials, says: “Waste is not the end, it is only the beginning. This financing round enables us to widen the reach of our patented conversion technology and novel material, bringing us closer to a functioning circular economy worldwide.”

Alex Seddon, Head of M&G’s Catalyst team, comments: “Supporting the circular economy is a central theme in our sustainable investment strategy. With two billion tons of waste being produced globally each year, landfill is responsible for around 8 per cent of our total carbon emissions and without urgent action, it will continue to pollute and destroy our natural environment. We can’t live with or without generating waste and we need to address the challenge through innovation and technology, as UBQ Materials is doing. This is an important driver of the circular economy and, importantly, will keep more waste away from landfill.”

Albert Douer, Chairman and Co-CEO of UBQ Materials, says: “As countries and industries converged in Glasgow at COP26, negotiating the urgent benchmarks we must hit in lowering Greenhouse Gas emissions, this investment could not come at a more apt time. Through the prevention of landfill-related methane emissions and the replacement of carbon intensive raw materials, UBQ can support governments, brands and major manufacturers in achieving their sustainable development goals.”

This Week’s Most Read

  • Financial services firms falling short on D&I according to new reboot. index
    December 13, 2021

    reboot., a network of senior financial services professionals working together to maintain the dialogue on race and racial inequality in the workplace, has today launched

  • M&G Investments’ 2022 market outlook
    December 13, 2021

    After a period of surprising outcomes for both equity and debt markets, both of which have reached record prices even after the global instability caused

  • Cyber fears as HMRC declares 17 serious data breaches to ICO
    December 13, 2021

    Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has reported a total of 17 serious data breaches to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) over a 15 month

  • NS&I: The increasing importance of cash in the financial planning process
    December 9, 2021

    Andrew Pike, Head of Intermediary Relationships at NS&I has been talking to IFA Magazine’s Sue Whitbread about the changing role of cash within clients’ portfolios.

  • Deepbridge’s Start-Ups in Focus: Zilico
    December 10, 2021

    GBI Magazine spoke to Sameer Kothari, Chief Executive Director of Zilico, to talk about his Start-Up journey, and how the Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS scheme influenced

  • Why now is the time to invest in sustainability and climatetech ventures
    December 9, 2021

    Jake Wombwell-Povey, Investment Director at Vala Capital, shares why the compelling combination of government resources, consumer demand, technological innovation, corporate necessity and investor appetite has

  • What is intergenerational wealth planning?
    December 13, 2021

    By Lorraine Denton, Chartered financial planner at Punter Southall Wealth Over the next thirty years, an estimated £5.5 trillion is due to be passed from

  • It’s a mistake to ban the home charging grant says loveelectric
    December 11, 2021

    “The Government could put the brakes on EV sales by binning the home charging grant” according to Loveelectric Steve Tigar (pictured), entrepreneur and CEO of

  • Lifetime ISA property limit should have risen by £100,000, as house price inflation hits pre-crash levels
    December 12, 2021

    Halifax House Price Index shows house price inflation at highest since 2006 Soaring house prices mean the £450,000 property limit for Lifetime ISA savings should

  • Aegon’s Steven Cameron sets out what advisers should look out for in 2022
    December 13, 2021

    Steven Cameron, Pensions Director at Aegon, discusses what advisers should look out for in 2022. Cameron (pictured) comments on: Rising inflation Consumer investment strategy National

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine