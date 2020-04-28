peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

The new Micro-Loan scheme has a simple application and will make cash available for businesses quickly. It will launch next Monday.

The UK Government has scrapped the forward viability test in the new loans scheme.

This is brilliant news. The measures introduced today have been top priority for the APPG. Great work on taking bold steps to support businesses through this time @RishiSunak @JohnGlenUK @kevinhollinrake https://t.co/zzOz0QuL8W — APPG Banking (@APPGbanking) April 27, 2020

The pressure to give a 100% guarantee on business loans was met with this scheme. It’s been received positively on Twitter but there is still some criticism.

New small business loans are extremely 'soft'; very little credit checking, no interest for 12 months and (presumably) low interest after that. Launches on Monday. Should be extremely helpful to tens of thousands of small companies (as well us susceptible to a fair bit of fraud) https://t.co/y7HQdPgTms — James Hurley (@jameshurley) April 27, 2020

In other news, BP are still paying dividends. BP’s stock price was down 2.3% when markets opened this morning.

BP still paying dividends. Q1 underlying replacement cost profit was $0.8bn (2019: $2.4bn) Says it has $32bn of liquidity — Daniel Coatsworth (@Dan_Coatsworth) April 28, 2020

New Model Advisor has released a long read today by Heather Hopkins. The article speaks for itself, check it out here.

I channeled the frustration of advisers and it bubbled over in this piece. My conclusion" a lack of integration in adviser tech is an "industry disgrace." Comments welcome and thanks @93_smithereens for an excellent edit. https://t.co/LqvVmhZMok — heatherahopkins (@heatherahopkins) April 27, 2020

