Mini Bars and SVRs: Hudson Rose opens in Cheltenham

by | Dec 2, 2022

Mortgage and Property

Rock n’ roll mortgage and insurance adviser, Hudson Rose has opened its third branch in Cheltenham. You won’t miss it, either, as it’s pretty in pink.

Shunning the traditional look and feel of financial services (and then some), the firm has seen strong growth over the past year two years.

Ditching the suited and booted approach of most mortgage and insurance advisers, the firm looks nothing like its peers. Dull desks and office furniture are out and neon signs and beer fridges are in.

The Cheltenham branch of Hudson Rose adds to the firm’s other branches in Nailsworth, just south of Stroud, and Cirencester.

Managing Director, Graham Taylor, says: “We like to think we offer the best mortgage and insurance advice possible, but with a bit of extra pizzazz. We’re encouraging all the people of Cheltenham and surrounds to pop by our new office for a chat and an ice-cold beer. After all, it’s not written in stone that mortgages and insurance have to be dull.”

