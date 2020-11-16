@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Moderna announce vaccine more efficient than Pfizer’s and without the need for refrigeration, interestingly the NASDAQ futures went negative after the announcement. Chris Giles of the FT says the UK’s poor GDP performance is rooted in weak household spending.

Tabby Kinder on Friday reported the big four audit firms are in ‘the worst of all possible positions.’

The Big Four truly exist in the worst of all possible worlds now where the preparers of misleading financial statements get away with a slap on the wrist, while the auditors face public ridicule, lifetime bans and hundreds of millions of £s in lawsuitshttps://t.co/Xkd0Yed1W6 — Tabby Kinder (@Tabby_Kinder) November 13, 2020

Also on Friday, the review into alleged HBOS reading fraud cover-up by Lloyds bank was delayed.

New: Another delay to Dame Linda Dobbs review into Lloyds Banking Group's alleged cover-up of HBOS Reading fraud. Now not due until well into next year, more than four years after it was commissioned. This scam is proving interminable https://t.co/VsAAi6eeHV — James Hurley (@jameshurley) November 13, 2020

The pension Scheme Bill has its final reading in the house of commons today.

The Pension Schemes Bill will have its final session in the UK House of Commons today. MPs will be voting on a number of changes including measures to boost uptake of free Pension Wise guidance and the inclusion of charges on new Pension Dashboards. — Josephine Cumbo (@JosephineCumbo) November 16, 2020

Rents tumble as much as 45% in UK cities.

Rents are collapsing across Britain's biggest cities as changing working habits and the return of Airbnb properties re-sets the lettings market My story today:https://t.co/H6ofARJkeP — Andrew Ellson (@andrewellson) November 16, 2020

Chris Giles shares detailed article, analysing the UK’s lacklustre economic recovery.

Why is the UK economy performing worse than other countries during the coronavirus pandemic? Is it just a question of measurement? tl:dr No 1/ https://t.co/fTbLaxp2I4 via @financialtimes — Chris Giles (@ChrisGiles_) November 16, 2020

Moderna announces 94.5% effective vaccine.

US biotech Moderna said its Covid-19 vaccine had shown 94.5 per cent efficacy in clinical trials, in the second positive set of results for a potential coronavirus shot in the past eight days.https://t.co/XXrzmgSOt9 via @financialtimes — Arash Massoudi (@ArashMassoudi) November 16, 2020

NASDAQ futures take a tumble.

Fun fact : Nasdaq futures went negative on the Moderna headline. Now paring losses. pic.twitter.com/T9OdfeMDQ7 — Kriti Gupta (@KritiGuptaNews) November 16, 2020

