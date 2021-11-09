X

Momentum for ESG investing builds as 60% of investors say companies are accountable to more than just shareholders, says survey by Natixis IM

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
November 9, 2021
in News
A majority (60%) of investors around the world reject the idea that companies are responsible only for creating value for shareholders, according to a survey of more than 8,550 individual investors in 24 countries by Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM).

The findings show that investors also expect accountability from companies for their impact on the environment and society, and they want to see more action from policymakers and the private sector, including fund managers.

Click here to read the full article

    IFA Magazine