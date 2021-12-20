Monday newspaper round-up: Aptamer, household savings, hospitality

City firms are likely to revive plans to shift staff to the EU once Covid-related travel restrictions ease next year, a financial sector report has said, as the number contemplating such moves continues to rise. Of the 222 largest UK financial services firms monitored by accountancy firm EY since the 2016 referendum, 97 of them (44%) have confirmed they are relocating staff or operations to the continent, or are considering it – up from 41% in January 2020. – Guardian

A British biotechnology firm that supplies big pharmaceutical firms with synthetic antibodies for targeted delivery of drugs will float in London this week valued at Â£80.7m – giving its two founders a combined paper fortune of more than Â£33m. Aptamer Group was founded in 2008 by Dr Arron Tolley, 34, an early school leaver who later completed a doctorate in biophysics and molecular biology, and Dr David Bunka, a geneticist. Today, the York-based company has partnerships with the vast majority of the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical firms, including Britain’s biggest drugmaker, AstraZeneca, and Japan’s Takeda. – Guardian

Household savings are to soar next year as more than a third of people prepare to tighten their purse strings amid a surge in inflation, a Telegraph survey reveals. The poll from FindOutNow reveals that 36pc of households plan to save more as uncertainty over personal finances next year spirals thanks to rising taxes and the prospect of further rises in interest rates. – Telegraph

Rishi Sunak has just 24 hours to commit to a package of support for businesses or risk the permanent closure of 10,000 pubs and restaurants, industry chiefs have warned. Hospitality bosses demanded that the Chancellor end the “limbo” for businesses and pledge Treasury support immediately as venues suffer a dramatic fall in bookings and a surge in cancellations just days before Christmas. – Telegraph

Three executives at Daily Mail and General Trust are in line for a share of Â£27 million as part of the deal to take the group private. Paul Zwillenberg, 54, the chief executive since 2016, Tim Collier, 58, the chief financial officer, and Kevin Beatty, 64, the outgoing chief executive of DMG Media, held almost a million bonus and performance shares, worth about Â£10.4 million under the cash-and-shares deal. – The Times