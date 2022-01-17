Monday newspaper round-up: Fuel stress, GSK, Boots, Draghi

The number of households suffering from “fuel stress” – those spending at least 10% of their family budgets on energy bills – is set to treble to 6.3m overnight when the new energy price cap comes in on 1 April, according to a leading research group. Fuel stress will no longer be confined to the poorest households, according to a study by the Resolution Foundation. Low- and middle-income families will also find it hard to cope as they spend a far greater share of their family budget on these essentials than higher earners. – Guardian

With typical bravado, GlaxoSmithKline has, we learned on Saturday, dismissed three takeover bids from Unilever for its consumer healthcare venture with Pfizer, including one worth £50bn received just before Christmas. The drugmaker, run by Dame Emma Walmsley, has decided to push on with plan A, namely the demerger and stock market flotation this summer of the consumer health business, known for brands such as Aquafresh and Sensodyne toothpaste, along with Panadol and Voltaren for pain relief. – Guardian

Asda’s owners, the billionaire Issa brothers, are examining a multi-billion pound swoop for pharmacy chain Boots as tightening debt markets may threaten to scupper a potential deal. The Blackburn-based petrol station tycoons have held early-stage discussions over the possibility of adding Boots to their fast-expanding empire, the Mail on Sunday reported. – Telegraph

Bond markets are gearing up for a return to political turmoil in Rome after a key investor risk gauge hit its highest level in 16 months ahead of a crucial vote on Italy’s next president. The difference between yields on Italian and German bonds has widened to its largest since Mario Draghi became prime minister after he became the frontrunner in next week’s presidential race. – Telegraph

The chairman of Credit Suisse, António Horta-Osório, has resigned after an investigation by the Swiss bank into breaches of coronavirus quarantine rules. His resignation comes less than a year after he was brought in to clean up the bank’s corporate culture following an internal spying scandal that led to the departure of its chief executive. – The Times