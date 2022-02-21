X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Monday newspaper round-up: House prices, second-hand cars, Covid cash

Georgia ManorsbyGeorgia Manors
February 21, 2022
in In the Press
Share this story
Share this story

Asking prices for homes coming on to the market in Britain rose by a record 2.3% in February, according to the property website Rightmove. The listing site said it was the biggest monthly increase in the 20 years it has kept records and meant the average advertised cost of a home was up by £7,785, to £348,804. Over the past 12 months, asking prices have gone up by 9.5%. – Guardian

One in five nearly-new cars are now selling at more than their brand-new equivalents, as disruption to supply chains continues to push used cars to record values. The closure of forecourts because of Covid and an ongoing shortage of semiconductors are the main forces behind a major mismatch of supply and demand, which has been worsening over the last few months. The average price of a used car on Auto Trader’s marketplace has increased 29% over the last year, according to its latest figures. Average prices are up more than £4,200 in just six months. – Guardian

Almost one in 10 drivers caught out by London’s weekend congestion charge have had their fines quashed, new figures reveal. More than 34,000 of the 387,174 penalty charges issued during 2021 have been overturned, according to figures released to The Daily Telegraph after a Freedom of Information request. – Telegraph

Credit Suisse has been rocked by a huge data leak, the latest scandal to engulf the Swiss bank, with fresh accusations that it served some clients who were alleged to be involved in torture and drug trafficking. A leak of accounts belonging to 30,000 of the bank’s clients, totalling £80bn, detail funds controlled by corrupt businessmen and politicians. – Telegraph

Britain’s motor dealers will together post record annual profits of up to £1 billion in the coming financial reporting season but are refusing to return hundreds of millions of pounds in taxpayer handouts which got them through the pandemic. An investigation by The Times reveals that increasing margins from galloping car price inflation and staff cost-cutting will propel almost all large motor retailers to best-ever profits in 2021, and in some cases all-time records by a wide margin. – The Times

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine