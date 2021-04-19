X

Monday newspaper round-up: Leon, Netflix, property prices, home working

Georgia ManorsbyGeorgia Manors
April 19, 2021
in In the Press
Leon has been sold for an estimated £100 million to the billionaire brothers who are buying Asda. EG Group, Mohsin and Zuber Issa’s petrol forecourt and convenience retail business, said that it planned to step up the pace of expansion of the self-styled “naturally fast food” chain by opening about 20 Leon outlets a year, including several drive-throughs. – The Times
A frenzy of activity has driven UK property prices to a record high this month, just as the government launches a mortgage guarantee scheme to help people with small deposits on to the housing ladder. Online property portal Rightmove said the average asking price jumped by 2.1% in April to a new all-time high of £327,797, an increase of £6,733 from March. – Guardian

Almost one in four workers hope never to set foot in the office again, with 7.5m people keen to permanently work from home every day of the week. At the same time slightly more (28pc) are desperate to get back and hope never to have to turn their kitchen or spare bedroom into a home office, according to a new survey by Deloitte. – Telegraph

Netflix is expected this week to report the lowest number of new subscribers in the first quarter for four years, perhaps signalling the end of the home entertainment pandemic boom. For Netflix, which passed 200 million subscribers last year as record numbers signed up to beat lockdown boredom, the first quarter is traditionally its strongest for new sign-ups, with families in key markets including North America and Europe looking to be entertained while stuck at home during winter weather. – Guardian

Several large audit firms will be blacklisted in this year’s annual shareholder meetings by Pirc, an advisory service that believes they are not doing enough to tackle corporate fraud. Pirc is recommending that investors vote against the reappointment of PwC, KPMG, EY and Grant Thornton at any British company where they are the auditor. It has adopted the position – which is likely to cause a stir during the annual meetings season and to be unpopular with companies – because it believes the firms have not made strong enough undertakings to improve processes to detect fraud. – Guardian

Private Covid tests for summer holidaymakers could fall below £50 under plans being considered by the Treasury to exempt them from VAT. In a partial climbdown, HMRC has already ruled that the gold standard PCR tests will be exempt from VAT when they are administered or overseen by a registered nurse. – Telegraph

This Week’s Most Read

  • An interview with the pub landlord that barred Sir Keir Starmer
    April 19, 2021

    Footage from today shows Sir Keir Starmer’s entourage man handling Rod Humphris, pub landlord for the Raven of Bath Public house. In this exclusive interview,

  • Sir Keir Starmer in pub brawl?
    April 19, 2021

    Predictions of scuffles in pubs came true today, with a landlord being ejected from his own pub by interlopers. Sir Keir Starmer had been listening

  • Haatch SEIS fund oversubscribed within 2 weeks
    April 14, 2021

    Haatch Ventures quietly launched their first SEIS Fund in March, with a target raise of £1.5m.  This figure was reached within 2 weeks, and the

  • Sir Keir Starmer, pubs and COVID – taking the piss, not taking a piss..
    April 19, 2021

    We thought you weren’t allowed into pubs these days? Incredible scenes erupted today outside the Raven Pub in Bath, as Sir Keir Starmer was confronted

  • Why Government support means there has never been a better time for sustainability start-ups
    April 14, 2021

    When Glasgow hosts the United Nations Climate Change Conference in November, it will be more than two years since the UK signed into law its

  • Staycation Boom Could be Taxing for Landlords
    April 14, 2021

    Furnished holiday lets offer tax breaks, but owners need to tread carefully. Soaring demand for holiday lets as the UK plans for a ‘staycation summer’

  • Free EIS reviews
    April 13, 2021

    High Quality Independent EIS Reviews, completely FREE for advisers   To sign up for your free reviews, you can register here or email your contact

  • MainStreet Partners: does the ‘S’ in ESG have ‘middle child’ syndrome?
    April 13, 2021

    Long overlooked in favour of its more obvious counterparts, last year saw investors turn a corner and beckon in ‘an era of social impact investing’,

  • Creating a sustainable future – A special supplement in conjunction with M&G | April 2021
    April 13, 2021

    M&G Investments are one of the early adopters of ESG (environmental, social and governance) and impact investing strategies within their funds. In this IFA Magazine

  • New financial advice service from Vanguard aimed at retirement savers
    April 19, 2021

    Designed for investors saving for retirement, Vanguard Personal Financial Planning launches on the award-winning Vanguard UK Personal Investor platform – vanguardinvestor.co.uk/financial-advice. The service offers personalised

