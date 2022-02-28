X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Monday newspaper round-up: Russian banks, Arm, British visa system

David RedfordbyDavid Redford
February 28, 2022
in In the Press
Share this story
Share this story

The EU has announced it will ban the Russian state-backed channels RT and Sputnik in an unprecedented move against the Kremlin media machine. The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “Russia Today and Sputnik, as well as their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war and to sow division in our union. So we are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe.” – Guardian
The Kremlin is scrambling to stave off a run on Russian banks after Western nations announced a barrage of punishing sanctions. Russia’s central bank was also reportedly bringing in new measures to prevent a sell-off of Russian securities. According to Reuters, central bank documents showed that it had ordered market players to reject foreign clients’ bids to sell Russian securities from early Monday morning. – Telegraph

The new chief executive of Arm has ordered a leadership clear-out that will see half of the British microchip company’s top executives leave ahead of a blockbuster float in the next year. Arm’s chief technology officer Dipesh Patel, legal chief Carolyn Herzog and chief strategy officer Jason Zajac have left the company in a reshuffle orchestrated by Rene Haas, The Telegraph understands. – Telegraph

Britain is preparing to launch “the most generous visa system in the world” for company founders and high-skilled workers in an attempt to drive up productivity and economic growth. Government officials are due to open a “scale-up visa” scheme for applications in the next few months that will allow fast-growing companies to automatically hire overseas workers if they have a headcount of at least ten staff and are growing by 20 per cent a year for three years in terms of revenue or employee numbers. – The Times

A pension fund managing the nest-eggs of ten million savers has joined a campaign pressing Unilever to make its food products healthier. The National Employment Savings Trust, which runs pension plans for a third of the British workforce, said that it planned to back a resolution expected to be put to Unilever shareholders in May. – The Times

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine