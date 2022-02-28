Monday newspaper round-up: Russian banks, Arm, British visa system

The EU has announced it will ban the Russian state-backed channels RT and Sputnik in an unprecedented move against the Kremlin media machine. The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “Russia Today and Sputnik, as well as their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war and to sow division in our union. So we are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe.” – Guardian

The Kremlin is scrambling to stave off a run on Russian banks after Western nations announced a barrage of punishing sanctions. Russia’s central bank was also reportedly bringing in new measures to prevent a sell-off of Russian securities. According to Reuters, central bank documents showed that it had ordered market players to reject foreign clients’ bids to sell Russian securities from early Monday morning. – Telegraph

The new chief executive of Arm has ordered a leadership clear-out that will see half of the British microchip company’s top executives leave ahead of a blockbuster float in the next year. Arm’s chief technology officer Dipesh Patel, legal chief Carolyn Herzog and chief strategy officer Jason Zajac have left the company in a reshuffle orchestrated by Rene Haas, The Telegraph understands. – Telegraph

Britain is preparing to launch “the most generous visa system in the world” for company founders and high-skilled workers in an attempt to drive up productivity and economic growth. Government officials are due to open a “scale-up visa” scheme for applications in the next few months that will allow fast-growing companies to automatically hire overseas workers if they have a headcount of at least ten staff and are growing by 20 per cent a year for three years in terms of revenue or employee numbers. – The Times

A pension fund managing the nest-eggs of ten million savers has joined a campaign pressing Unilever to make its food products healthier. The National Employment Savings Trust, which runs pension plans for a third of the British workforce, said that it planned to back a resolution expected to be put to Unilever shareholders in May. – The Times