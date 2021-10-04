X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Monday newspaper round-up: Staff shortages, Evergrande, British Airways

Max BlackbyMax Black
October 4, 2021
in In the Press
Share this story
Share this story

Staff shortages are rippling out from the haulage, farming and hospitality sectors to almost all parts of the economy, putting “severe pressure” on medium-sized business across the UK, a new survey has warned. More than a quarter of the 500 firms polled said the lack of staff was putting pressure on their ability to operate at normal levels, with reduced stock – due to the resulting supply chain disruption – hurting their business. – Guardian
Trading in shares of debt-laden China Evergrande was suspended by the Hong Kong exchange on Monday after the enormous Chinese developer missed a key bond interest payment last week, its second offshore debt obligation in a week. Evergrande said trade was suspended “pending the release by the company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction,” sparking speculation it could sell its profitable property management unit. – Guardian

British Airways is close to reversing its decision to scrap short-haul flights from Gatwick airport, the Telegraph has learnt. Bosses at trade union Balpa will take a new pay deal to pilots after re-opening talks last week in the hope that they will support sweeping changes at Britain’s second-busiest airport. – Telegraph

The paralysing impact of staffing and supply chain shortages on British businesses has been laid bare by research showing a third of mid-size firms were forced to scale back their offering to customers even before the fuel crisis hit. More than 34 per cent of businesses said they had already reduced their product lines or services to manage staff or stock shortages by mid-September, according to a survey for BDO, the accountancy firm. A further 31 per cent of companies said that they would have to do so “unless the situation changes within the month”. – The Times

Swiss police have seized documents from Credit Suisse relating to the collapsed finance house Greensill Capital after raiding the offices of the bank. The operation was carried out at the request of Zurich’s public prosecutor, which has launched a criminal investigation into Greensill’s activities and the management of the British investment firm’s lending schemes using the Swiss bank’s funds. – The Times

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine