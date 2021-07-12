X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Monday newspaper round-up: UK business confidence, lorry drivers, house sales

Georgia ManorsbyGeorgia Manors
July 12, 2021
in In the Press
Share this story
Share this story

UK business confidence has jumped as firms anticipate the lifting of lockdown restrictions later this month, despite concerns over the rise in Covid-19 infections. A survey by accountancy and business advisory firm BDO found that firms were their most optimistic since 2005 in June. Manufacturing optimism rose sharply, due to improved global economic outlook driven by the Covid-19 vaccine rollout this year. – Guardian
The overwhelming majority of British workers would not want to see the introduction of a four-day working week if it meant taking a cut to their pay. Eight out of 10 British employees would not favour accepting a reduction in working hours if it resulted in lower wages, according to research by cross-party thinktank, the Social Market Foundation (SMF), with only one in 10 employees willing to work less and earn less. – Guardian

Ministers have launched secret talks on a short-term visa scheme for foreign lorry drivers as they race to prevent a shortage of staff from overwhelming the haulage industry. Officials at the Department for Transport (DfT) are consulting industry chiefs on how to tackle the crisis, with an estimated shortfall of 100,000 truckers delaying deliveries of everything from clothing to food and fuelling a rise in prices. – Telegraph

House sales have collapsed by more than half this month after Rishi Sunak reined in a stamp duty holiday which was helping to fuel the red-hot property market, estate agent Knight Frank has said. The number of property exchanges in the first week of July was 60pc below the five-year average for this time of year, it said, after buyers scrambled to complete deals before the end of June. – Telegraph

Businesses are gearing up for a boom in hiring and investment as economic activity returns to normal, reports say. While companies spent much of last year cutting costs, they are now taking advantage of record low interest rates and tax incentives to unleash investment to help meet rising demand. Hiring and investment will hit their highest level in almost seven years over the coming months, according to a report by Deloitte. At the same time, expansion through acquisition has become a higher priority than at any time in the past 11 years. – The Times

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine