Hope you don’t mind that I’ve gazumped both of our magazine Editors this month. These are strange days and I wanted to send you a personal message from the Team here at IFA Magazine. As we’ve all been directly affected by lockdown, we sincerely hope that you and your family are keeping safe and well and haven’t suffered any losses or distresses.

Interesting times encourage us all to reflect and think a bit differently, and we have said on our cover ‘Money Is Moving’, and when money moves, clients need professional advice.

In this Issue we are doing a first for IFA magazine, as we join forces with our sister magazine GB Investments. Let’s face it TYE was, well, not quite what any of us anticipated! So, alongside our continued focus on ESG (one with a cautionary tale included), the topical insight from our regular contributors we bring you a focus on tax-efficient investments.

As we head into the summer we have also partnered with our friends and colleagues at EISA to bring you the ADVOCATE webinar series for EIS and SEIS. You can find all the details and dates to register later in the magazine.

Continuing our focus on ESG, Ben Constable-Maxwell of M&G gives a hard-hitting analysis of investing in the transition to a low carbon economy.

Mark Walker, Managing Partner at Tollymore Investment Partners suggests a need for a cautionary approach, arguing that we need to look below the surface of what might simply be lip-service ESG investments.

Matthew Cushen of Worth Capital has written “7 killer questions for an IFA to ask an EIS fund manager” based around the presentation he delivered to great success at the prestigious VCT/EIS event just before Christmas last year. Ingenious offers us a look at UK care provision – possibly never more top of our minds than it is today.

Most of you will be familiar with our regular contributions from Tony Catt, Compliance Consultant, and his expertise needs little by way of special introduction. We are, however, delighted to say that he has partnered with us at IFA Magazine to bring you his exhaustive research report on Managed Portfolio Services and you can find his introduction to its genesis later in the magazine along with links to get your copy.

There’s plenty more besides, so I hope you find it stimulating.

Stay apart, stay safe and stay well for better times ahead.

With very best wishes,

Alex Sullivan

IFA Magazine