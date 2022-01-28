Moneypenny launches Microsoft Teams call integration to help transform business comms

Outsourced communications provider, Moneypenny, has launched a world-first integration with Microsoft Teams to minimise interruptions for time-poor businesses, improve clients’ call experience and support new hybrid-work behaviours.

The integration with Microsoft Teams enables incoming calls to business’ switchboards to be directly transferred to employees’ Teams platforms, wherever they’re working, and ensures they are routed to the right employee first time. Moneypenny can also monitor the status of the team member in the application, only transferring calls when the individual is free and taking a message if they’re in another Microsoft Teams meeting.

This agile, cutting-edge integration technology provides Moneypenny’s receptionists with instant access to firms’ Microsoft Teams accounts, 24/7, so they can monitor real-time status and transfer calls within the Teams platform itself.

The technology is 100% accurate and provides added-value to the financial services community, which has already embraced Teams technology during the pandemic.

Louise Wilson(pictured), Head of Finance Sector at Moneypenny, comments: “For some time now we’ve had access to all our clients’ calendars via platforms such as Microsoft Teams, transferring calls virtually, professionally, brilliantly to mobile, office, laptop – wherever suits. Following the success of this system and positive client feedback, we’re delighted to be adding Microsoft Teams call integration to the mix.

“This latest Microsoft Teams integration will super-power our call handling services further and ensure seamless call transfers every time, with maximum speed and efficiency. It is the technology of the future and works equally well, whether in the office or remotely.”

The new service is affordable and easy to set up. New clients will benefit from receiving the first month for free, and subscriptions start from just £35 per month.

Moneypenny provides telephone answering and live chat services to hundreds of financial services businesses and is trusted by the UK’s top accounting firms, including 8 of the top 20.

For more information, visit www.moneypenny.co.uk/microsoft-teams