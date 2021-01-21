@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Seth Klarman says central bank stimulus is concealing risk for investors, meanwhile the big four ETF’s in the US took in 80% of net inflows into ETF’s this year. In the UK, Monzo founder Tom Blomfield leaves the challenger bank.

First the Bank of America global research asks whether UK equities are set for a surge.

An interesting development within the fintech space. Uniqlo’s new app, with an integrated payments system, has been downloaded 30 million times.

Uniqlo’s app already has 30m downloads. In comparison, SoftBank-backed PayPay (Japan's mobile payment app) claims 35m users, suddenly making the two equally weighty rivals. Will more retailers start jumping over payments fintechs like this? https://t.co/vtCLSLHYMj — Ruby Hinchliffe (@rubyhinchliffe) January 21, 2021

Elsewhere in fintech, Monzo founder steps down.

https://twitter.com/i_woodford/status/1351977444203503618

Meanwhile, high quality lithium can be mined in Cornwall.

Robbin Wigglesworth shares FT article reporting Seth Klarman likening investors to ‘frogs in boiling water.’

Baupost's Seth Klarman says central bank stimulus masking risks even as they mount. "As with frogs in water that is slowly being heated to a boil, investors are being conditioned not to recognise the danger.” Scoop from @OrtencaAl and @EricGPlatt https://t.co/lFOM3mRLvh pic.twitter.com/8aRcnib1IU — Robin Wigglesworth (@RobinWigg) January 21, 2021

In similar news, ETF inflows are concentrated and massive.

Ark is edging out BlackRock for year-to-date inflows, which blows my mind https://t.co/Y3P4lDBjXT — Katie Greifeld (@kgreifeld) January 20, 2021

