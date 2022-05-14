X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

More than a fifth of Britons feel anxious that they would lose out financially by taking a sick day

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
May 14, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story
  • Britons, particularly women, worry about the financial impact of taking a sick day
  • Britons also worry their employer won’t believe them if they call in sick
  • Fewer than a fifth of employees feel supported by their colleagues when they’re ill

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, more than one in five (23%) Britons have felt in the past, or would feel, worried about their finances if they were too ill to go to work and had to call in sick, according to findings from MetLife UK, with women particularly impacted by financial worries.

Financial concerns weigh heavily of the minds of women, with more than a quarter (28%) stating they would be anxious about losing out financially if they were to take a sick day, compared to less than a fifth (18%) of men.

Women were also significantly more likely to worry about their colleagues in their absence. More than two in five (41%) women said they had guilt for seemingly leaving their colleagues in the lurch over an unforeseen absence, while less than a quarter (23%) of men felt the same way.

In addition, MetLife’s findings showed UK adults fret over additional stresses surrounding taking a sick day. A fifth (21%) said they would be worried their boss or other colleagues would not believe they are actually poorly if they took a day off, and almost the same number (20%) said they worry about the amount of work they will have to come back to.

However, not all employees feel plagued with worry if they need to take a day off. One in six (17%) workers believe they would be supported by their colleagues, and the same number (17%) feel they could take the time they needed to recover fully.

Adrian Matthews, Head of Employee Benefits at MetLife, comments: “Employees should always feel that they can take time off sick when they’re not feeling their best. However, it is a delicate balance. Mental health issues have come to the forefront since the start of the pandemic and often these aren’t always visible. Whilst the individual may prefer to be at home, being in the office can be more beneficial to them.  

Often, with a supportive employer and line manager, they can be more closely observed and supported from the office. Burn out too is a gradual impact, so it’s important employers have an open and trusting culture to allow staff time off when it is needed to minimise a longer-term pattern and challenge occurring.”

“In addition to sick days, many employers will also offer 24/7 access to employee assistance programmes which are intended to help employees with personal problems which can impact their work, health and wellbeing. This can range from counselling aswell as financial wellbeing support aswell as programmes to improve an employee’s health. Increased pressure on our finances at the moment can lead to feelings of stress and anxiety that can build if employees don’t know where to turn for help. Communicating these benefits, which can provide a vital lifeline and impartial view, will ensure that staff always have a place to turn to for confidential advice.

“Having just lived through the pandemic, health, sickness, and the transmission of illness has never been more widely discussed. Employers should work hard to ensure their employees feel supported when they’re ill so they feel they can take the time off they need to feel better and are not creating an environment which relies on presenteeism and employees having to hide how they’re really feeling.”

All this week – to mark #mentalhealthawarenessweek – @IFAmagazine is running a campaign to highlight awareness and importance of mental health & wellbeing in #financialadvice Check out all our great coverage so far here:
https://ifamagazine.com/category/mental-health-2022/

IFA MagazineFollow

For today’s discerning financial and investment professional | Watch for updates on #IFA, #Investing, #FinancialAdvisers & #Pensions

IFA Magazine
IFAMagazineIFA Magazine@IFAMagazine·
13 May

Developing a property can be a great way to help make the most out of the investment, particularly over the longer term, says Jessica List, Pension Technical Manager at @_CurtisBanks.

https://ifamagazine.com/article/developing-property-within-a-pension-curtis-banks/

Reply on Twitter 1525048951761776640Retweet on Twitter 1525048951761776640Like on Twitter 1525048951761776640Twitter 1525048951761776640
IFAMagazineIFA Magazine@IFAMagazine·
13 May

In this episode of the Financial Insight podcast, Matt Vamplew, Co-founder and CEO of Paranimo, tells IFA Magazine all about his company’s mission to ensure that all employees can access appropriate mental health support. #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek

https://ifamagazine.com/article/mentalhealthawarenessweek-paranimos-matt-vamplew-advises-ifa-magazine-on-how-businesses-can-support-employee-mental-health/

Reply on Twitter 1525047096314839042Retweet on Twitter 1525047096314839042Like on Twitter 15250470963148390421Twitter 1525047096314839042
IFAMagazineIFA Magazine@IFAMagazine·
13 May

As part of our week-long series looking at awareness and practical advice to support the Mental Health of those working across the financial services sector, @novagrowthcptl highlights how Nova is supporting employee mental wellbeing.

https://ifamagazine.com/article/mentalhealthawarenessweek-3-ways-nova-growth-capital-are-supporting-their-employees-mental-health/

Reply on Twitter 1525046069096235010Retweet on Twitter 1525046069096235010Like on Twitter 1525046069096235010Twitter 1525046069096235010
IFAMagazineIFA Magazine@IFAMagazine·
13 May

Over a third (35%) of over-55s say the pandemic has made them carefully consider their later life care options while 29% say it has made them more determined to receive care at home than ever before, a report from the UK’s later life lending specialist https://ifamagazine.com/article/pandemic-fuelling-care-fees-uncertainty/

Reply on Twitter 1525045763067224064Retweet on Twitter 1525045763067224064Like on Twitter 1525045763067224064Twitter 1525045763067224064
IFAMagazineIFA Magazine@IFAMagazine·
13 May

Discover the best kept EIS secret by Peter Carey.

https://ifamagazine.com/article/discover-the-best-kept-eis-secret/

Reply on Twitter 1525023435360968705Retweet on Twitter 1525023435360968705Like on Twitter 1525023435360968705Twitter 1525023435360968705
Load More…

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine