X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

More than half of Brits ‘very negative’ over social care funding plans

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
January 22, 2022
in News
Share this story
Tom Selby, senior analyst at AJ Bell
Share this story
  • The Government’s social care funding reforms face a mounting backlash from voters, new research suggests
  • Almost 4 in 5 (79%) of Brits view the reforms, which will see lifetime costs capped at £86,000 and the means-testing threshold rise to £100,000, as either quite negative or very negative
  • More than half (57%) of Brits are ‘very negative’ about the plans, saying they will ‘never’ be able to afford £86,000 of care costs
  • Only 5% of respondents were ‘very positive’ about the changes, while around 1 in 6 (16%) were ‘quite positive’
  • Survey also sought views on alternative reforms to encourage people to save for social care:
    • More than 4-in-5 (21%) agreed automatic enrolment into an insurance product would most encourage them to save for care, followed by a Care ISA with a 25% upfront bonus (16%) and tax-free pension access (15%)
    • However, the majority (57%) said none of these reforms would encourage them to save for care

Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell (pictured), comments:

“After a decade of broken promises on social care funding, Prime Minister Boris Johnson at least deserves credit for putting forward concrete plans to address the social care crisis.

“Currently people can face unlimited social care costs. Under reforms outlined by the Government last year, from 2023, lifetime personal care costs will be capped at £86,000 and the means-testing threshold raised to £100,000.

“The reforms will be funded through a controversial 1.25 percentage point increase in National Insurance rates for both employers and employees – although this cash is also being used to bolster the NHS.

“However, the relatively high level of the cost cap appears to be putting people off, with the vast majority saying they view the plans negatively. In fact, more than half of Brits say they are ‘very negative’ about the reforms and worry they will ‘never’ be able to afford costs up to the £86,000 cap.

“This comes as the Prime Minister faces growing concern over the timing of the planned National Insurance rise, with some Cabinet ministers reportedly voicing disquiet over the impact it could have at a time inflation is soaring and energy bills are set to skyrocket.

“This combined with negative voter sentiment will inevitably lead some to push for the changes to be delayed or shelved altogether.”

Demand-side reforms receive some support

“Although the £86,000 cap should help prevent catastrophic care costs, for the reforms to really work people need to save more to cover the risk or be willing to sell down their existing assets.

“There are various reform options that have been suggested to boost saving for long-term care. Automatic enrolment into a care insurance product appears to be the most likely to encourage greater levels of saving (21%), followed by a Care ISA with an upfront bonus (16%) and increased tax-free pensions access (15%).

“However, perhaps tellingly, more than half of respondents (57%) said none of these interventions would encourage them to set aside cash to pay for long-term care in the future.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine