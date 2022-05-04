X

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Launches ESG Strategies Across Europe Managed by Calvert Research and Management

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
May 4, 2022
in News
LOS ANGELES, CA/USA - NOVEMBER 11, 2015: Morgan Stanely building and logo. Morgan Stanley is an American multinational financial services corporation.
Calvert Research and Management (Calvert), a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, today announced the European launch of a suite of responsible investing strategies focused on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors.

The new Calvert strategies meet the SFDR Article 9 criteria and have a sustainable investment objective across the ESG spectrum. This news follows MSIM’s acquisition of Eaton Vance, Calvert’s parent company in March, 2021.

Calvert, a recognized pioneer and leader in responsible investing since 1982, employs proprietary fundamental research, financially material ESG data analysis and direct company engagement to deliver competitive investment results across asset classes.

The newly available strategies form a robust suite of offerings that invest in companies with leading ESG characteristics with the core objective of long-term value creation and positive global impact.

The Calvert Article 9 Funds are available through Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s distribution network and include the following:

  • MSINVF Calvert Sustainable Developed Europe Equity Select Fund
  • MSINVF Calvert Sustainable Developed Markets Equity Select Fund
  • MSINVF Calvert Sustainable Emerging Markets Equity Select Fund *
  • MSINVF Calvert Sustainable US Equity Select Fund
  • MSINVF Calvert Sustainable Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Fund
  • MSINVF Calvert Sustainable Climate Aligned Fund

“We are excited about leveraging Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s leading non-U.S. distribution capabilities to bring Calvert’s proven, Principles-based sustainable investment strategies to a much broader universe of investors,” said John Streur, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calvert Research and Management. “Our proprietary research system drives our investment process and enables us to identify the companies leading their peers in managing financially material ESG risks and opportunities, and those that are positioned for longer-term success and improved societal outcomes.”

Promoting environmental sustainability and resource efficiency, advocating for equitable societies and enhanced societal outcomes as well as demanding accountable governance and transparent operations are the core of the Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment, which form the foundation of Calvert’s investment process.

Calvert is a signatory to, and has played a leading role in spearheading, a number of global initiatives such as the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative’s Principles of Responsible Investing (PRI), the Women’s Empowerment Principles and the UN Global Compact.

Calvert also partners extensively with leading academic institutions and other ESG-oriented organizations to promote industry leading collaborative research.

“The combination of our research and engagement processes plus our work to support global change initiatives position us to offer impact-driven, responsible investing strategies that deliver long-term shareholder value and drive positive change,” added Mr. Streur.

"We are delighted to be able to bring Calvert's historic understanding of ESG analysis, knowledge of responsible investing and success in long-term value creation to our European clients," said Jacques Chappuis, Global Head of Distribution and Co-Head of the Solutions and Multi-Asset Group at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

“Investors are increasingly focused on sustainability, and the launch of these new funds demonstrates our focus on delivering our clients best-in-class and market-leading products and solutions that align investor values with financial outcomes.

“European investors have a sophisticated understanding of how sustainability factors can lead to business success and Calvert has been honing this process for 40 years.”

